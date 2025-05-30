VIP
Former Hamas Hostage: Things Changed Drastically Once Trump Won the 2024 Election
Elon Musk Cooked The New York Times in the Oval Office...and Trump's Face Said Everything

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration, but also maybe not. The president wants him around and is very impressed with his work with the Department of Government Efficiency. That stint led to the Tesla CEO becoming one of the most hated men on the Left, which he took in stride. As Katie wrote earlier today, as his appointment comes to an end, Trump hinted at a new role for Mr. Musk:

He was present for an Oval Office gaggle with the press about his work and future projects. Like Trump, Musk didn’t have any of The New York Times’ nonsense, and he did not even wait until the reporter had finished his question. Musk snarkily asked if this was the same New York Times that got a Pulitzer for its fake news reporting on the Russian collusion hoax. He closed by saying that the publication should return that award as a beaming Trump looked on.

Musk did like the question about which is harder, colonizing Mars or making government more efficient:

