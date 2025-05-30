Trump Teases a New Role for Elon: 'He'll Be Back'

Speaking to reporters and the American people from the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump praised outgoing Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk and hinted his time working to reduce waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government isn't over. Friday marked Musk's last day as a special government employee, which has an 130 day limit.

"Elon has delivered a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Wow.



President Trump’s message to Elon Musk here is powerful.



pic.twitter.com/YFoB5FqEdd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2025

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk recently posted on X.

ELON MUSK: I will continue to be a friend and advisor to President Trump.



pic.twitter.com/MGinC3qEv7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2025

Upon departure, Musk has urged Congress to codify spending cuts recommended by DOGE since January. The Office of Budget and Management plans to send a DOGE cuts legislative package to Capitol Hill soon.