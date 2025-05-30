Trump Teases a New Role for Elon Musk
VIP
Thank You, Elon
'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record
Undeniable: Trump's Economy Just Hit a Key Factor for Success
You Knew This Anti-ICE Line Was Going to Come From This Dem Rep's...
Taylor Lorenz: We Deserved the 9/11 Attacks
An Anti-Gunner Darling Was Just Exposed As a Fraud – and I Couldn't...
Doctors Proved Couple Didn't Hurt Their Kids – the State Took Them Anyway
The Pro-Hamas Movement Is Trying to Turn Israeli Embassy Shooter Into a Celebrity
Assaults, Doxing of ICE Agents Is at 'All Time High,' Homan Says
Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez Joins AOC in Renewed Push to Abolish ICE
VIP
There’s a New Law on the Books in This Republican State to Protect...
Campaigns for Byron Donalds, Vivek Ramaswamy Receive Shout Out From Trump Advisor at...
Did You Catch This MIT Graduation Speech Bashing Israel?
Tipsheet

A Dem Senator Just Roasted Her Party Over Its Economic Messaging

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is roasting her party for its disastrous messaging and communications skills. But does it matter? She’s right that the party talked down to people, dismissed their concerns about rising costs and inflation, and pointed to studies, professors, and experts to disprove their feelings. Telling voters ‘You’re wrong’ is not something you want to do, and it's politics 101. Perception is everything, but this was reality—and Joe Biden and the Democrats failed miserably by the time the 2024 rolled around.

Advertisement

Voters can see rising prices, Democrats. They’re not stupid. And more so, it was likely women you were talking down to since America’s mothers are the ones who usually balance the checkbook in the household. Your base also isn’t a good gauge. It’s loaded with wealthy, white, overeducated progressives who shop at Whole Foods and can absorb the price hikes. It’s a different story for working families who you’ve castigated and driven from your ranks (via Fox News): 

Though she defended voting in favor of many of former President Joe Biden’s economic policies as a congresswoman, Slotkin told the New York Times’ "The Opinions" podcast that Democrats largely fumbled by ignoring people's struggles. 

"So we did pass a bunch of things, but we also spent a good year plus after the pandemic explaining to people that the economy was not as bad as they thought," Slotkin said. "Saying things like: This Harvard economist says that G.D.P. is the highest, bah, bah, bah." 

[…] 

Slotkin went on to say that the Democratic Party made voters feel "stupid" by ignoring their issues because the economy looked good "on a piece of paper in a spreadsheet in Boston."

"That was annoying and was our fault," she said. 

Slotkin, who was elected to the Senate last year, rose to national prominence after giving the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's congressional address in March. Since then, she has been equally critical of her own party for its focus on identity politics. 

In April, Politico previewed a speech she gave in Lansing where she called on the Democratic Party to "f---ing retake the flag" and stop being "weak and woke."

Recommended

Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Slotkin added that there was a point where she could punch someone who cited another Harvard economist to shill for the party’s position on the economy. Okay, but all of this looks politically motivated, which it is. Democrats need not shout about what killed them on this issue with voters; everyone knows. 

There’s still zero movement on winning back working-class voters, and there likely won’t be. This party is too stupid, too insular, and too elitist to take accountability. They’re spending $20 million on how to talk to dudes, folks. This is going to be a lengthy rebuild for the Left. Will it be an election cycle or two? Who knows, but if they keep clinging to being on the wrong end of 80/20 issues—they’ll be there forever.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
An Anti-Gunner Darling Was Just Exposed As a Fraud – and I Couldn't Be Happier Jeff Charles
Doctors Proved Couple Didn't Hurt Their Kids – the State Took Them Anyway Jeff Charles
'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record Katie Pavlich
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Who's Been Impersonating a Top Trump Administration Official? Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement