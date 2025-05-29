Watch Hakeem Jeffries' Former Spokesperson Attack DOGE and Then Collapse When Asked This...
Tipsheet

Watch a Shark Tank Host Obliterate a CNN Panel's Fake News Nonsense Over the Economy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 29, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Scott Jennings is at the top of the batting order regarding smashing liberals on CNN. He can’t be everywhere, though, so the network does have other conservatives. Shermichael Singleton is good. David Urban does well, but if there must be a solid number two, it’s Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank. Like Scott, he doesn’t allow fake news nonsense to survive on these panel discussions. 

Kmele Foster got this fire started when he tried to ask a question about acceptable job losses under Donald Trump. O’Leary wouldn’t let him finish the question.

“Well, here's the question, Foster said. “What percentage of job loss is fine and okay when the President of the United States…” 

“There's no job loss. We're almost at full employment; what are you talking about?” responded O’Leary. 

You can say that, but you better read the numbers. We're almost full employment. What are you talking about? The economy's on fire. What are you talking about? 

You Won’t Believe What This Teacher Was Caught Saying About Trump in Class Jeff Charles
Bravo star and podcaster Jennifer Welch tried to sneak in her anti-Trump swipe, saying we’re a laughingstock, which got also got easily slapped down by O’Leary saying that the United States is still the mecca of invested capital, it’s still over 50 percent, and trillions have poured in under Trump. 

When host Abby Phillip interjected by saying Kevin was making a good argument, Kevin interrupted by saying that was the case because he was right.

