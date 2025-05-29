Watch a 'Shark Tank' Host Obliterate a CNN Panel's Fake News Nonsense Over...
Tipsheet

Trump Scores BIG LEAGUE Win in Tariff Fight With the Courts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 29, 2025 3:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two courts ruled against the tariff policy enacted by President Donald J. Trump. On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that Trump’s tariff policy was unlawful, blocking a central tenet of the president’s agenda on the economy and trade. The Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs led to scores of nations lining up to renegotiate their deals. We’ve already inked our new one with the United Kingdom. D.C. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras also ruled earlier today that the tariff policy was illegal, though he stayed his decision for 14 days to allow for the appeals process.

Yet, before the anti-Trump clown could celebrate, a federal appeals court, the full 11-member panel, stayed the ruling from the Court of International Trade, allowing for the tariffs to remain in place for now—a significant win (via NY Post): 

A federal appeals court put the brakes Thursday on a lower court order that overturned most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. 

A full 11-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the federal circuit stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade while the White House appeal is heard.

The Court of International Trade had ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by imposing a 10% flat duty rate on dozens of countries around the world — as well as 25% tariffs on Canada and 20% tariffs on China and Mexico in response to illegal fentanyl trafficking. 

The tariffs had been challenged by a dozen states and five small business — which the appeals panel gave until June 5 to respond to Thursday’s stay. 

Onward.

Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came out swinging against this judicial coup against the president:

