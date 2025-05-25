Commentator: I'd Rather Have a Braindead Biden in Charge Than Trump
Tipsheet

Why This MSNBC Segment With James Comey Was Beyond Surreal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 25, 2025 6:55 AM
I thought James Comey was a sweater-wearing grandpa who didn’t want the attention anymore. The former FBI director got into trouble when he shared an image of seashells that spelled “86 47.” It’s a call for assassination. There’s no debate. He claims he didn’t know what it meant—that’s unbelievable for a man who once helmed our nation’s top law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency. Yes, this incident was investigated, with Secret Service agents escorting him to their DC field office to discuss this matter further.

And to the shock of no one, Comey is back on the scene, sitting with the usual outlets to bash the Trump administration, and is taking an axe to the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Integrity. This crew ensures the DOJ’s investigations into politicians aren’t abusive or overtly political. Based on the Russian collusion hoax, they failed miserably. Second, why is Comey even talking about this—the man willingly weaponized Clinton's campaign opposition research to get the collusion circus going. 

He knew where it came from; he was one of the key people in the witch hunt. It’s like Jake Tapper and others claiming they didn’t know Biden was a vegetable. Of course, they did, and some are shamelessly writing books about it. It’s beyond surreal. It’s why DC is hated. The man who was part of the witch hunt against Trump is commentating on the erasure of the office that failed in that objective. 

“They're going to be deeply sorry that that disappears, because someday there will be a Democratic president and there'll be investigations of Republican officeholders,” Comey said to MSNBC host and former Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki. 

Is that a threat? 

“If I'm them, I sure would want these career people in place making sure that it's done in the right way,” he added. 

The career people were part of the conspiracy

What the hell is this?

