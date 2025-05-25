Why This MSNBC Segment With James Comey Was Beyond Surreal
Tipsheet

Commentator: I'd Rather Have a Braindead Biden in Charge Than Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Well, at least he’s consistent, but that’s not saying much about Sam Harris. The noted commentator admitted that his Trump derangement syndrome is so deep that he’d rather have a braindead Biden in office than Donald J. Trump. Okay, let’s be clearer: He’d rather have a committee running the country while Biden is in a coma. That’s not democracy; that’s a coup. When the executive function is lost, we know the line of succession here—it goes to the vice president, Kamala, which means Trump still wins. But let’s not get into that silliness. We won the election. Nothing else needs to be said. He also said he fell for the Biden White House’s spin and that Biden was mentally sharp.

Yeah, because you’re a delusional partisan. I don’t begrudge Harris. He’s been open about his Anti-Trump bias for years, even admitting in 2020 that he couldn’t care less if Hunter Biden hid the bodies of children hypothetically; he wanted Trump out of office. 

He bought the Biden spin—man, did you watch Joe in public? 

Anyway, enjoy a good laugh here.

