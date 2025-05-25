Commentator: I'd Rather Have a Braindead Biden in Charge Than Trump

Well, at least he’s consistent, but that’s not saying much about Sam Harris. The noted commentator admitted that his Trump derangement syndrome is so deep that he’d rather have a braindead Biden in office than Donald J. Trump. Okay, let’s be clearer: He’d rather have a committee running the country while Biden is in a coma. That’s not democracy; that’s a coup. When the executive function is lost, we know the line of succession here—it goes to the vice president, Kamala, which means Trump still wins. But let’s not get into that silliness. We won the election. Nothing else needs to be said. He also said he fell for the Biden White House’s spin and that Biden was mentally sharp.

🚨NEW: Dem Neuroscientist Sam Harris says he and other Dems would prefer Biden "IN A COMA" — with an unelected committee running the country — over Trump. Can Dems ever again claim to be the party of democracy⁉️



"I would rather have a president in a coma, where the duties of the… pic.twitter.com/rIXOQzuHZ8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 24, 2025

🚨NEW: Dem Neuroscientist Sam Harris says he *ACTUALLY FELL FOR* the claim that Biden was sharp behind the scenes — but finally just realized it was false🚨



"Neurologically speaking, that is an intelligible claim to make about a person."



"That's what I assumed was true.… pic.twitter.com/LrLPypjvnr — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 24, 2025

Yeah, because you’re a delusional partisan. I don’t begrudge Harris. He’s been open about his Anti-Trump bias for years, even admitting in 2020 that he couldn’t care less if Hunter Biden hid the bodies of children hypothetically; he wanted Trump out of office.

He bought the Biden spin—man, did you watch Joe in public?

Anyway, enjoy a good laugh here.