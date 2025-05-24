Sorry, Dems, Wisconsin Swing Voters Are Sticking With Trump

If you’re a Democratic pollster, you must be pulling your hair out. If you’re an MSNBC or CNN host, you’re looking at downing that entire bottle of barbiturates. There is nothing they can do to counter the MAGA movement. Nothing. Trump is unstoppable, unbeatable, and invincible to all Democratic messaging, and it’s not likely to get better. Despite the economic panic porn peddled by the Democrat media complex, swing voters in Wisconsin are quite clear they’re sticking with Trump.

It's come full circle: these voters still don’t like some of his personality traits vis-à-vis Canada and other issues but have ironclad faith in Trump to grow the economy, and that outweighs all other reservations. Democrats don’t have the personnel or messaging strategy to counter this yet. Hakeem Jefferies is Temu Obama. Chuck Schumer is hated more intensely by base voters of his own party (via Axios):

Wisconsin swing voters who switched from former President Biden to President Trump in our latest Engagious/Sago focus groups are mostly standing by Trump despite reservations. Why it matters: The speed and scale of Trump's tariffs aren't sitting well even with some who agree with the idea of tariffs. Some said they don't like Trump's treatment of neighboring ally Canada, his incivility and bullying, or his ambiguity about whether he'll abide by court rulings. But that's mostly outweighed by their faith that Trump's moves will eventually boost jobs, pay and fairness for American workers — even if it means paying more now. They also blame Biden and other politicians more than Trump for the current situation. The big picture: Nine of the 12 participants said they approve overall of Trump's actions since taking office. None of the 12 said they would pick Kamala Harris if they could get a do-over. "These Wisconsin swing voters view Trump transactionally," said Engagious president Rich Thau, who moderated the focus groups."They tolerate the parts of him they don't like so they can get the parts they do like."

Yeah, you can’t run a successful counter-messaging operation when Democrats are authoritarian, hyper-regional, and stuck in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ mentality. The only way for Democrats to overcome this is to be better than us, and they aren’t. They never will be with a party that obsesses about transgenders in women’s sports, coddles Hamas terrorists, takes an ambivalent approach to antisemitism, and all-around hates America.

