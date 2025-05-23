Ed Martin: 'Senior Democrat' Whistleblower Has Come Forward Regarding Biden Autopen Fiasco
Tipsheet

Watch Karoline Leavitt Put an NBC Reporter in Her Place Over South African Farmers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 23, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

We’re back for round two. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor got into a lengthy sparring session with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt over the footage President Donald Trump showed in the Oval Office on Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding reports of mass killings of white farmers.

There have been reports that this is a genocide, which has been denied by NGOs and even Afrikaners who were in the room as part of the South Africa delegation. What cannot be denied is that white farmers are being attacked and brutally murdered, which Alcindor tried to call unsubstantiated. Leavitt cited the Associated Press to support that killings are occurring, and they are.

This story isn’t some recent event. For years, stories of white South African farmers being attacked have been documented. South African historian David Grey Rattray, who had extensive knowledge of the Zulu Wars and would lead tens of thousands of people on tours of the battle sites at Isandlwana and Rorke's Drift, was murdered on his farm in 2007. 

Ocasio-Cortez, Are You Serious With These Remarks About the Two Slain Israeli Embassy Staffers? Matt Vespa
The media is fuming because 59 white South Africans have been accepted as refugees. 

It's not some out-of-the-blue or random story, Alcindor. Simba didn’t kill all these white farmers.

