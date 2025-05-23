Watch Karoline Leavitt Put an NBC Reporter in Her Place Over South African Farmers

We’re back for round two. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor got into a lengthy sparring session with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt over the footage President Donald Trump showed in the Oval Office on Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding reports of mass killings of white farmers.

Advertisement

There have been reports that this is a genocide, which has been denied by NGOs and even Afrikaners who were in the room as part of the South Africa delegation. What cannot be denied is that white farmers are being attacked and brutally murdered, which Alcindor tried to call unsubstantiated. Leavitt cited the Associated Press to support that killings are occurring, and they are.

Karoline Leavitt is a badass pic.twitter.com/xhRqAQjezs — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 22, 2025

The fact that Leavitt used an AP story to knock out the hack activist NBC reporter makes it even more special. https://t.co/uJn5BgcWT1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 22, 2025

This story isn’t some recent event. For years, stories of white South African farmers being attacked have been documented. South African historian David Grey Rattray, who had extensive knowledge of the Zulu Wars and would lead tens of thousands of people on tours of the battle sites at Isandlwana and Rorke's Drift, was murdered on his farm in 2007.

The media is fuming because 59 white South Africans have been accepted as refugees.

It's not some out-of-the-blue or random story, Alcindor. Simba didn’t kill all these white farmers.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!