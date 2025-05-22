Pro-Trump GOP Group Unleashes Six-Figure Ad Buy in Critical Swing Districts After Trump’s Capitol Visit

A major pro-Trump political group is turning up the heat in swing districts across the country, just after President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Capitol Hill to rally House Republicans behind his America First agenda.

Advertisement

The Jefferson Rising Fund, a Republican outside group aligned with Trump’s political priorities, has launched a high six-figure digital ad campaign targeting 11 razor-thin House districts critical to keeping the GOP majority in 2026. According to a Republican operative with direct knowledge of the plan, the ads begin today and will run into next week, laying the groundwork for an aggressive messaging war heading into next year's midterms.

The ads aim to blow the lid off the latest liberal lies campaign: false claims that President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” includes cuts to Medicaid. It doesn’t.

What this bill actually does is restore Medicaid to what it was meant to be: for American citizens, not a slush fund for fraud, waste, abuse, and illegal immigrants.

The ad campaign’s goal is to educate voters and encourage them to thank Republican Members of Congress who are standing up for taxpayers.

Under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Medicaid spending is not being cut, it’s being cleaned up. The bill cracks down on rampant waste and abuse, ending payouts to illegal immigrants and rooting out fraud and waste that has plagued the system for years. That’s not a cut. It's America First.

Democrats would rather see taxpayer dollars go to illegal aliens than to American families, and it’s disgusting.

The list of members includes:

AZ-01 David Schweikert

David Schweikert AZ-06 Juan Ciscomani

Juan Ciscomani CA-22 David Valadao

David Valadao CA-40 Young Kim

Young Kim CO-08 Gabe Evans

Gabe Evans IA-02 Mariennette Miller-Meeks

Mariennette Miller-Meeks MI-07 Tom Barrett

Tom Barrett PA-07 Ryan Mackenzie

Ryan Mackenzie PA-08 Rob Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan PA-10 Scott Perry

Scott Perry WI-03 Derrick Van Orden

The ads encourage voters in these districts to call their representatives and thank them for backing smarter, America-first Medicaid policy.

Democrats rely on liberal media spin and scare tactics. This is about fighting fire with fire. We’re not going to sit back and let the radical left twist the truth anymore.