Tipsheet

Taylor Lorenz Did Not Hold Back When Reacting to Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2025 6:05 AM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

I mean, holy hell, lady. Look, I’m not a fan of Joe Biden. He was a disgraceful president who abandoned Americans in Afghanistan, allowed our nation to be invaded by hordes of violent illegal aliens, trashed the economy, engulfed us in a quagmire in Ukraine, had an ambivalent attitude toward Israel post-October 7, and touted jobs that never existed. One million jobs under Biden were fake: he’s the Potemkin village president. He was also half-dead. No one knows who was in charge.

I’m not going to make my feelings about his cancer diagnosis known publicly. I have made comments but in the privacy of my home. Former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz was unfiltered, wishing the president to burn in hell and rest in piss. I’m not kidding—that’s almost verbatim what she said (via NY Post):

Controversial journalist Taylor Lorenz lashed out at former President Joe Biden following news of his cancer diagnosis, saying, “Hopefully he rots in hell and rests in piss.”

The former Washington Post and New York Times reporter lashed out on X on Monday, a day after the ailing 82-year-old Biden revealed he was battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Along with her vile social media post, Lorenz added a screenshot of a satirical 2019 Vice article bearing the headline: “Joe Biden: It Would Be an Insult to My Dead Son for Everyone to Have Healthcare.” 

The article was originally published as a facetious critique of Biden’s health care stance during the 2020 Democratic primary.

Jake Tapper Should Expect All of His Interviews to Be Like This Matt Vespa
Since leaving the Washington Post, Lorenz has become rather unspooled, becoming one of Luigi Mangione’s biggest fangirls. Mangione is charged with assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year in New York City. If you don’t support how Lorenz feels about health care policy, you deserve death.

Either way, what a colorful reaction. I don’t think Biden can piss anymore, though.

