There's a Lot of Questions About Joe Biden's Advanced Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 18, 2025 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden has advanced prostate cancer. It’s described as “aggressive,” and it’s metastasized to his bones. The Democrats trotted out this sickly man to run again? The Democrats’ hell week over Biden’s health reached a boiling point when Axios was able to obtain some of the audio tapes from Special Counsel Robert Hur, who investigated whether Biden mishandled classified materials as vice president. 

It was this report that affixed the Department of Justice seal on the notion that Biden had mental health issues. Hur was attacked but later vindicated. The tape is beyond damning as we have confirmation that Joe Biden did forget when his son Beau died, among other things. That dropped Friday. On Sunday, we have this magical prostate cancer announcement whose timing is beyond suspicious. The media and the Democrats want to move on from Joe Biden’s health. They can’t. The level of the cover-up is too great, so how about changing the narrative? That, too, will be a failure. 

The questions about this cancer diagnosis run deep. First, we can’t trust anything Biden’s people say because they’re grade-A-certified liars. The media can’t be trusted since they helped disseminate the propaganda that Biden was sharp as a tack. Third, given how closely the president’s health is generally watched, there is no way this is some “extraordinary” diagnosis. 

He’s likely been sick for months, if not years.  The rate at which prostate cancer metastasizes to your bones is a five-to-seven-year journey on average without treatment. It’s also an easy cancer to detect. 

Mary Katherine Ham suspects, rightly, that dropping this news is another lie of omission:

I truly hope the former President makes a full recovery. I also suspect this was yet another serious lie of omission during his Presidency about his health (& there’s ample reason not to give them benefit of doubt). They’re using a more sympathetic, smaller lie to deflect from the giant, unsympathetic lie they’ve been caught in and trying to make you feel like you’re not allowed to say anything about it because that would be mean. I know this is the M.O. because it has always been Biden’s M.O. to point to his (significant) personal tragedies when he’s in hot water, and now his family is doing it on his behalf. But it does not excuse the fraud they perpetrated on the American people, and it’s fine to say that. 

Even non-conservatives can’t believe Democrats were unaware of this diagnosis. 

Worst of all, if our worst suspicions are confirmed, it seems Democrats were willing to sacrifice a dementia-ridden, sickly man on the political altar, letting him die in office to prevent a Republican election win. Lady MacBeth probably signed off on this, too. 

The cancer development has only magnified the circus around Biden's health.

