With Everyone Calling Out Tapper's Hypocrisy on Biden Book, CNN Host Hired a Crisis PR Firm

CNN’s Jake Tapper’s new book about Joe Biden’s mental health decline and the ensuing cover-up has some interesting tidbits, like the plan for Joe to use a wheelchair if he won re-election. The numerous times he couldn’t remember people’s names, like George Clooney and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, are especially damning.

Advertisement

Jake Tapper wrote a book about the coverup of Biden's decline, as if he played no role in it at all. It's quite amazing.



Tapper smeared and attacked people who brought up Biden's decline, including Democrats.pic.twitter.com/JR7IurXkgz — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 13, 2025

WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper, who actively participated in the cover-up of Biden's mental decline, has a new book claiming the former President needed a WHEELCHAIR. pic.twitter.com/7XRLgdP14S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 13, 2025

We are all fooled because the White House lied!



This is patently insulting. The public could see it. Staffers definitely could see it. And this is the line Jake Tapper is going with as he tries to rewrite his own history on this, all while lining his own pockets. Congrats! https://t.co/XGir9vMFxP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 13, 2025

Poor @JakeTapper was totally deceived, just like the rest of us. Who could have known that Joe Biden was a shell of his former self?



Watch our nominees to celebrate excellence in concealing Biden’s decline — who will win the coveted “Tapper Award” for their tireless work? Watch… pic.twitter.com/PdC6gmD9ea — Ruthless Podcast (@RuthlessPodcast) May 15, 2025

I didn't know human beings were capable of the level of audacity and fraud that drives Jake Tapper's book tour: pretending he's the angry victim of the WH which prevented him from knowing about Biden's cognitive decline.



Here's what he did the day the WSJ article came out: pic.twitter.com/ODSoSxnozb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 14, 2025

I actually feel sorry for anyone who has to clean up Jake Tapper's mess and try to defend his reputation. Hope the money is good because that's very hard and thankless work. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2025

It all rehashes what we’ve known about the braindead president, which is that he couldn’t hack it, and yet, the media and the Democrats went to extraordinary lengths to cover it all up. The pervasive inability to answer questions about Biden’s health from top Democrats in the wake of this book, which Tapper co-authored with Axios’ Alex Thompson, is a sign that they were all in on the con.

🚨@MarkHalperin TAKES SLEDGEHAMMER to premise that Jake Tapper diligently dug into Biden’s cognitive decline🚨



“The publisher did as good a job as it could to find clips of Jake Tapper seeming to be at least interested in the topic of Joe Biden’s mental decline."



“Let’s look at… pic.twitter.com/rUeh9NLPYj — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 14, 2025

Tapper also was one of those people who shot down any notion that the former president was mentally cooked. The montages are out there. The receipts are public. It’s shameless; even left-wingers like Glenn Greenwald can’t believe this is a thing. It’s so bad that Tapper hired a public relations crisis firm to help him navigate this launch. It’s the same firm that helped Elizabeth Holmes, Jeffrey Toobin, and Anthony Weiner (via PR Week):

Advertisement

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson have hired crisis PR specialist Heller Co. as they make public excerpts from their book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, according to media reports. Tapper, who co-authored the book with Thompson, confirmed to outlets that Risa Heller, founder and CEO of Heller Co., was hired to offer advice as the authors plan to roll out the book “as smart as possible,” per reports. It is set for release on May 20. Excerpts reveal that aides to then-President Joe Biden considered allowing him to use a wheelchair if he won reelection and that Biden forgot actor George Clooney’s name and did not recognize him during a fundraiser Clooney organized last year.

Jake Tapper hired a crisis PR group that repped Elizabeth Holmes, Jeffrey Toobin, and Anthony Weiner to teach him how to be 'nicer' to critics. -- Free Beacon — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 15, 2025

Tapper has tried to backtrack, and it hasn’t been successful.

Jake Tapper now says he didn't cover Biden's cognitive issues enough, and claims to "look back on it with humility."



In other words, Jake knew for four years Biden was cognitively impaired, but now sees dollar signs and needs to pretend he didn’t. pic.twitter.com/EKVTSYokjU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

Advertisement

A PR firm was hired—what a disaster.

Tapper hired a crisis PR firm lmao — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 16, 2025

Worst book launch ever — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 16, 2025

H/T RedState