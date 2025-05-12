Trump: We're Done Subsidizing Europe's Low Drug Prices
Watch Trump Body Slam This ABC News Reporter When Asked About the Qatar-747 Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The media and the Democrats are attacking Donald Trump again. I know—what else is new? This Qatari royal family-747 business got them all hot and bothered, and it’s not all that accurate. The story is that Qatar is going to ‘gift’ Trump a 747, which will be upgraded to be used as Air Force One. Members of the legacy press ‘confirmed’ this story yesterday, except they’re all wrong. Again.  

President Trump was asked about it during this executive order signing presser today. The president vowed to reduce the cost of prescription drugs: 

I could be a stupid person and say no, we don’t want a free expensive airplane. It was a great gesture and a gesture because of the fact that we have helped and continue to, we will continue to all of those countries. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and others. We keep them safe. If it wasn’t for us they probably wouldn’t exist right now. I think this was just a gesture of good faith." 

And ABC News decided to stick their head into the lion’s mouth: 

The media unsurprisingly is missing the most crucial part of the story. Why is Boeing incapable of delivering a new 747 for the president’s travel on time, if at all?

