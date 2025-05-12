READ IT: U.S. and China Issue a Joint Statement on New Trade Negotiations
Where's Hunter? There's a Funny Rumor Circulating About the French President

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2025 6:40 AM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

No, I’m not kidding. I know it sounds like something out of The Wolf of Wall Street. Still, there’s an Internet rumor that French President Emmanuel Macron was caught with a bag of cocaine while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the Ukraine War. The leaders are traveling to Ukraine by train (via BBC):

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in Ukraine where he will join fellow world leaders to put pressure on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war. 

Sir Keir travelled by train with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Friedrich Merz, who is making his first trip to Ukraine since becoming Germany's chancellor this week. 

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is joining them in Kyiv. It is Sir Keir's second visit to Ukraine as prime minister. 

He and the other leaders are using the visit to urge Russia to "agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire" - a proposal initially made by US President Donald Trump. 

I’m so tired of this war, and Mr. Zelensky, who technically isn’t the president, has remained in office long after his term has expired. So, this rumor, however ridiculous, is a nice comedy moment. It does look like a bag of cocaine—I'm just saying. 

Where's Hunter?

