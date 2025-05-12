Where's Hunter? There's a Funny Rumor Circulating About the French President

No, I’m not kidding. I know it sounds like something out of The Wolf of Wall Street. Still, there’s an Internet rumor that French President Emmanuel Macron was caught with a bag of cocaine while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the Ukraine War. The leaders are traveling to Ukraine by train (via BBC):

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in Ukraine where he will join fellow world leaders to put pressure on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war. Sir Keir travelled by train with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Friedrich Merz, who is making his first trip to Ukraine since becoming Germany's chancellor this week. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is joining them in Kyiv. It is Sir Keir's second visit to Ukraine as prime minister. He and the other leaders are using the visit to urge Russia to "agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire" - a proposal initially made by US President Donald Trump.

NEW: French media is shutting down social media rumors that French President Emmanuel Macron was caught with a bag of cocaine during a trip to Ukraine.



The moment was caught during a train ride from Poland to Ukraine when reporters entered the room.



Macron was meeting with the… pic.twitter.com/RMoKQ5VkUt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2025

Anybody that ever had a teenager or was a teenager, knows that look. Guilty AF of something. https://t.co/hLy9M9PDSJ — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) May 11, 2025

I’m so tired of this war, and Mr. Zelensky, who technically isn’t the president, has remained in office long after his term has expired. So, this rumor, however ridiculous, is a nice comedy moment. It does look like a bag of cocaine—I'm just saying.

