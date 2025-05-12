READ IT: U.S. and China Issue a Joint Statement on New Trade Negotiations
Tipsheet

Here's What the Pope's Brother Said About Nancy Pelosi. Holy Cow.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It has no bearing on Pope Leo XIV, the first American Bishop of Rome, but it’s the nature of today’s media. When someone the media hates is in the spotlight, the family is also scrutinized. The Roman Catholic Church is another enemy of the legacy press, so it’s not surprising that they decided to unearth old social media posts from the Holy Father’s brother. It’s a good find for once: he ripped into Nancy Pelosi (via NY Post): 

One of Pope Leo XIV’s brothers put up a series of pro-Trump posts online  — and shared one that called Rep. Nancy Pelosi a “drunk c—” — before his sibling was elected pontiff, according to a report.

A cache of Facebook posts from Louis Prevost, 73, indicate the pope’s eldest sibling is an ardent MAGA fan who has no love for Democrats, including the former House Speaker, the Daily Beast reported. 

In one lewd post, he reportedly shared a video of Pelosi of California speaking in 1996 with the caption, “These f–king liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal. 

“Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk c— has to say In the mid 90s long before her husband had grindr dates.” 

So? Also, where’s the lie? It might embarrass the Pope’s brother, but Leo XIV isn’t stepping down, nor will his election be revoked because his brother said some potentially accurate things about a California Democrat.  

If this was meant to cancel the Pope, it only endeared him to non-Catholics who hate Pelosi and the Democrats, so nice work. 

