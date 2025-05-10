Bill Maher Fears This Is the New Lib War Cry...and It Will Destroy the Dems

Sure, Bill Maher started with a crude swipe at Donald Trump, but the joke led to another brutal torching of the progressive Left. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is trying to become the face of the Democrats’ revival. She wants to party to jettison the ‘weak and woke’ elements, retake the flag, and inject some alpha energy into the party. For once, a Democrat has the right idea but not the base to pull it off.

The HBO host threw cold water on his roadmap because there are too many idiots within the Democratic Party to pull off this turnaround. This year’s Coachella featured a “f**k Israel. Free Palestine” sign, which drew massive applause. At one of those Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-Bernie Sanders faux populism rallies in Idaho, someone placed a Palestinian flag, or cloth (Palestine isn’t real), over the American flag. Maher added that if there were an adult in the room, they would have scolded the crowd for endorsing such stupid s**t.

If the leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking the idea that America is cringe, and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed. pic.twitter.com/1Y11IGriwt — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 10, 2025

There can be no retaking of the flag, Slotkin when your side hates America. Most liberals are embarrassed to be one, which Maher has no stomach for. What does that even mean? The irony is that the feeling of disgust is protected by free speech, which is indelibly American. You can’t do that in Jihadi land, which is what he fears is the next ‘thing’ for liberal politics. In 2024, it was gender nonsense and transgender cult antics. Now, it’s a doubling down on being pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist, antisemitic, and lusting for a global intifada.

Women have rights in America. Gays, too, which led to a stat about LGBT ownership of real estate. Only in America can gays own buildings, whereas, in Gaza, they’re thrown off them. Maher is seemingly pleading for someone to push back on the stupid Gen Z leftist horde that is making the Democratic Party an extremist, exclusionary, illiberal trainwreck that will make this party so unpalatable that it couldn’t win a race for dog catcher.

Maher also quipped that these kids know next to nothing and wouldn’t survive a day in Hamas-land, where Uber Eats won’t be able to deliver their food. He said these kids were like the girl in White Lotus who wanted to live in a Buddhist temple, which lasted only a day.