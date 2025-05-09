Former CNN Host Nails Why Dems Are Trying to Destroy John Fetterman
Tipsheet

Watch a Fox News Host Hilariously Shred Bernie Sanders' Faux Populism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

If you don’t know this is happening, that’s fine. You’re not missing much, and it’s a sign that this little tour Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is going on is not resonating. Sanders has been crisscrossing the country, holding rallies to fight the oligarchy. It’s his favorite pastime. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Sanders has been warning about the oligarchy. 

Most Americans don’t know or care about that word; even Democrats have criticized the tour as too esoteric and insular. If it’s only getting the Democratic Party base excited, that’s a problem. Their base isn’t broad or likable enough to win elections anymore. People see a Democrat and either sprint in the opposite direction or suppress the urge to punch them in the face. They’re awful people obsessed with radical niche topics like sexually mutilating kids to make them transgender or allowing dudes to play women’s sports.  

Sanders has been the private jet setter, spending mountains of cash on this elite travel. It’s somewhat hypocritical, no? It is, but Bernie doesn’t care. Fox News host Bret Baier pointed this out, which did not sit well with Sanders, who tried to pivot to Trump. Baier noted the president didn’t run on a platform of fighting the oligarchy; he did.  

Sanders said he wasn’t willing to wait in long lines to board a United flight. 

Bernie is whatever is worse than a limousine liberal, but this segment was funny. Baier asked a fair question, turning Sanders’ faux populism into sashimi. 

