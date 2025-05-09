Charles Barkley Did Not Hold Back Regarding Transgenders Playing in Women's Sports

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has some good takes and bad takes. He’s not a conservative, but it doesn’t matter. He still makes NBA commentary wildly entertaining. Barkley did not hold back regarding his views on transgenders participating in women’s sports, a top issue for liberals which has only made the Democratic Party look insane. Most Americans, around 80 percent, don’t want dudes in women’s sports, and Mr. Barkley agrees (via NY Post):

Charles Barkley bluntly responded to the “stupid” supporters of transgender athletes as the NBA legend voiced his concerns on the controversial debate, saying he won’t change his mind.

“I’m gonna make this very simple for you, Dan. Men should not play sports against women,” Barkley said on Outkick’s “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich Thursday. “I’m not gonna get into all the bulls–t that’s going on out here in the world today.”

The 62-year-old Hall of Famer’s views come as the sports world continues to debate the polarizing subject.

“Men should not play sports against women. If anybody thinks that, I think they’re stupid,” Barkley continued. “I support the gay community 100%. I support the transgender community 100%. But I do not, under any circumstances… think that men should play sports against women.”

[…]

“If anybody has a problem with that, they’re gonna have to get over it because I’m not gonna change my [mind]. I just think it’s wrong, period,” he added.

“I don’t even think that’s controversial… I don’t wanna hear you try to explain it to me. No, no, no, I don’t wanna hear it. I’m not gonna argue with you. Men shouldn’t play sports against women. I’m done,” he said.