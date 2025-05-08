Oh Boy: Trump Administration Might Release Biden Tapes From Special Counsel Investigation

The interview infuriated the Democratic Party and its media allies. Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate whether Joe Biden mishandled classified information. This comes after such sensitive materials were found unsecured in multiple locations.

Advertisement

Special Counsel Hur interviewed the aging, dementia-ridden president, and he came away with this damning conclusion, where he described Joe as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” We know those tapes are probably a doozy, and Trump is considering releasing them (via Politico):

The Trump administration is making plans to release the audio of former President Joe Biden’s interview with Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated Biden’s handling of classified documents and raised questions about his mental acuity, according to two Republicans briefed by top Trump officials. The details of the plan are in flux and it is not clear whether President Donald Trump and his advisers have made a final decision to make the audio public. Biden’s camp is girding for the possible release, said two people familiar with the former president’s preparations and granted anonymity to speak freely. A deadline of sorts is approaching on May 20: In separate Freedom of Information Act lawsuits brought by conservative groups like Judicial Watch and the Heritage Foundation and various news organizations, the Justice Department has been ordered by a judge to say whether it will stand by Biden’s assertion of executive privilege to block the release of the tapes. Last May, Biden and his Justice Department claimed releasing the tapes would have a chilling effect on witnesses cooperating in high-profile investigations. DOJ officials will also have to indicate whether they will continue to press other arguments for keeping the audio secret, including that disclosure would invade Biden’s privacy and that it could interfere with future investigations by making high-level officials less willing to cooperate. The White House declined to comment.

The case was a circus for the Biden camp, especially since in the backdrop, Democrats were attacking Donald Trump for supposedly having similar materials at Mar-a-Lago, a secure area protected by the Secret Service. Biden’s home garage, basement, and DC office are hardly safe, but that’s beside the point. He’s on audio with his ghostwriter admitting to having such materials, most of which were about the Afghanistan War.

Biden reportedly took these classified documents to prove he was right about the Afghan War in 2009 when then-President Barack Obama opted for the troop surge/counterinsurgency option instead of Biden’s smaller footprint/counter-terror approach. It doesn’t matter since Biden is a trainwreck on foreign affairs. He set the world on fire during his presidency and watched it burn, partially because his brain capacity was degraded.

Once Hur released his report, the Biden White House and all of liberal America melted down. The Left was still convinced Joe Biden was mentally sharp when he was not. Biden also pushed back, especially when the report noted that he forgot when his son, Beau, died. The fragile president declared he never disclosed classified information. That’s a lie—he did:

Biden just angrily denied that he shared classified material with his ghostwriter (also claiming the Special Counsel “did not say” that he did) & asserted none of the materials he improperly retained were “high classified.”



This is page 3 of the Special Counsel’s report: pic.twitter.com/CEwaWNY51X — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

HOLY SH!T



Biden ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer deleted Joe Biden's audio files after learning about the special counsel probe.



Zwonitzer wrote wrote extensively about the Biden family and their work in Ukraine and might've accessed (classified?) records.



The Biden DOJ is not… pic.twitter.com/pA0il8VpYJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

CNN: Biden's statements about his classified documents scandal are "completely the opposite of what" the special counsel found.



"It was willful. He knew. He talked about it!" pic.twitter.com/9JBLJaJFLZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

CNN's Elie Honig on Biden's denial he shared classified documents with his ghostwriter:



"He's ON TAPE — after he's out of the vice presidency — saying to his autobiographer, 'the classified documents are in the basement.' He knew it!" pic.twitter.com/pft2PbQ9oC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

Biden’s shoddy memory was cited as a reason not to proceed with criminal charges, per department policy. These guys must forward any mitigating factors that might be brought up at trial to their superiors. Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney, and husband to Anita Dunn, former senior communications adviser for the Biden White House, inadvertently made a case for the release of the tapes, saying the then-president being aloof and having a spotty memory was not his recollection of events. The Biden Justice Department then tried to bury the transcript. Hur was also grilled by congressional Democrats but easily survived, as he’s a credible DOJ official.

Advertisement

Release the damn tapes. The public has the right to know, especially since the cover-up into Biden’s mental health has been exposed, along with the entire nation witnessing the collapse of the façade when Donald Trump dog-walked Biden in the June debate on CNN, an event that killed the Biden presidency.