Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
Trump Isn't Budging on China Tariffs
Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot...
We Finally Know Why the Epstein Files Still Aren’t Public
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State...
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Trump to Resettle 12,000 Refugees
VIP
California's Celebration of High-Speed Rail Project Lacking a Little Something
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Resched...
The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson...
Bipartisan Pair of Senators Introduce Bill Surrounding Rideshare Safety
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than...
VIP
Just Like Journalism Itself, Journalism Awards Are Also Thoroughly Politicized
Tipsheet

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the House Committee on Financial Services, where he spoke about the intricacies of international finance and President Trump’s tariff policy, which the markets now realize is a negotiating tactic. We didn’t have the apocalyptic April that the fake news press was lusting for, declaring that we were on track for the worst month on Wall Street since 1932. Instead, we’ve had a historic rebound from the market readjustment we all knew was coming. 

Advertisement

Bessent knew there would be loudmouths today—this is the House Democratic Caucus. So, if they’re going to be unserious, he might as well join the fun. While facing a hostile Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the congressman asked Bessent who was president in 2024. 

“One believes, President Biden,” Bessent responded. 

It was a joke, and it sailed right over Meeks’ head. It sent Meeks into a tailspin: 

Bessent also wasn’t going to sabotage ongoing trade negotiations, which Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) demanded to know: 

Recommended

CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There were some light moments, too. But Bessent, like most in the Trump administration, knows the Democrats and the media’s game, which gives them the upper hand in these duels. It’s like watching killer whales play with their food.

Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet Katie Pavlich
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than We Thought. Rebecca Downs
Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee Matt Vespa
It Looks Like Democrats Are Once Again Choosing the Wrong Side of an 80-20 Issue Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement