Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the House Committee on Financial Services, where he spoke about the intricacies of international finance and President Trump’s tariff policy, which the markets now realize is a negotiating tactic. We didn’t have the apocalyptic April that the fake news press was lusting for, declaring that we were on track for the worst month on Wall Street since 1932. Instead, we’ve had a historic rebound from the market readjustment we all knew was coming.
🚨 SCOTT BESSENT just laid out the entire strategy.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2025
It's absolute insanity that the Left opposes this. Trump's team knows what they're doing.
"Reprivatizing the economy. On one side, we're going to be bringing down government spending, which has been crowding out the private… pic.twitter.com/9fi5ejs6kr
Bessent knew there would be loudmouths today—this is the House Democratic Caucus. So, if they’re going to be unserious, he might as well join the fun. While facing a hostile Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the congressman asked Bessent who was president in 2024.
“One believes, President Biden,” Bessent responded.
It was a joke, and it sailed right over Meeks’ head. It sent Meeks into a tailspin:
Scott Bessent doesn’t miss!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025
This Democrat doesn’t even have a clue as to the joke he’s making.
🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3ofiifvys
Bessent also wasn’t going to sabotage ongoing trade negotiations, which Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) demanded to know:
🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just rhetorically bodied a Democrat congresswoman who understands NOTHING about dealmaking & foreign policy. Clown show.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 7, 2025
VELAZQUEZ (D-NY): "Specifically, which countries are you close to striking deal with?"
BESSENT: "I'm sorry,… pic.twitter.com/ZWXGAxk1zM
Recommended
Under the previous administration, we had 3 of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 7, 2025
Two weeks before that, the Financial Stability Oversight Council published a report saying climate was the biggest threat to the financial system—not deposit volatility or overleveraged… pic.twitter.com/kR8veLyAJK
Low IQ Maxine Waters fails miserably at grilling Scott Bessent:— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 7, 2025
“In the first quarter, the U.S. economy shrank, with our gross dest — domestic produp — product decreasing by 0.3%…”
“You are also the face of what the ‘Hall Street Journal’ has described as…” pic.twitter.com/EaG8IVAvKk
In an unbelievable display of disrespect, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin repeatedly interrupts and berates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/9TpGMqCtXJ— DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 6, 2025
There were some light moments, too. But Bessent, like most in the Trump administration, knows the Democrats and the media’s game, which gives them the upper hand in these duels. It’s like watching killer whales play with their food.
LOL! Secretary Bessent to Maxine Waters:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025
“We actually met one New Year's Eve in the Bahamas….You were much better at the electric slide than I was.” pic.twitter.com/yylTahb8LT
Join the conversation as a VIP Member