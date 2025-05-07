Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the House Committee on Financial Services, where he spoke about the intricacies of international finance and President Trump’s tariff policy, which the markets now realize is a negotiating tactic. We didn’t have the apocalyptic April that the fake news press was lusting for, declaring that we were on track for the worst month on Wall Street since 1932. Instead, we’ve had a historic rebound from the market readjustment we all knew was coming.

Advertisement

🚨 SCOTT BESSENT just laid out the entire strategy.



It's absolute insanity that the Left opposes this. Trump's team knows what they're doing.



"Reprivatizing the economy. On one side, we're going to be bringing down government spending, which has been crowding out the private… pic.twitter.com/9fi5ejs6kr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2025

Bessent knew there would be loudmouths today—this is the House Democratic Caucus. So, if they’re going to be unserious, he might as well join the fun. While facing a hostile Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the congressman asked Bessent who was president in 2024.

“One believes, President Biden,” Bessent responded.

It was a joke, and it sailed right over Meeks’ head. It sent Meeks into a tailspin:

Scott Bessent doesn’t miss!



This Democrat doesn’t even have a clue as to the joke he’s making.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3ofiifvys — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025

Bessent also wasn’t going to sabotage ongoing trade negotiations, which Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) demanded to know:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just rhetorically bodied a Democrat congresswoman who understands NOTHING about dealmaking & foreign policy. Clown show.



VELAZQUEZ (D-NY): "Specifically, which countries are you close to striking deal with?"



BESSENT: "I'm sorry,… pic.twitter.com/ZWXGAxk1zM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 7, 2025

Under the previous administration, we had 3 of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.



Two weeks before that, the Financial Stability Oversight Council published a report saying climate was the biggest threat to the financial system—not deposit volatility or overleveraged… pic.twitter.com/kR8veLyAJK — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 7, 2025

Low IQ Maxine Waters fails miserably at grilling Scott Bessent:



“In the first quarter, the U.S. economy shrank, with our gross dest — domestic produp — product decreasing by 0.3%…”



“You are also the face of what the ‘Hall Street Journal’ has described as…” pic.twitter.com/EaG8IVAvKk — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 7, 2025

In an unbelievable display of disrespect, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin repeatedly interrupts and berates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/9TpGMqCtXJ — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 6, 2025

There were some light moments, too. But Bessent, like most in the Trump administration, knows the Democrats and the media’s game, which gives them the upper hand in these duels. It’s like watching killer whales play with their food.

Advertisement