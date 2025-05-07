Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Trump administration scored a legal win over its ban on transgenders in the military. The Supreme Court ruled that the new policy could take effect. This issue has become a cornerstone of liberal America, and it’s insane. Most people don’t want dudes in women’s sports. Whatever the case, according to his oath, the commander-in-chief has broad authority over who he wants to protect this nation. It’s the point that CNN’s Scott Jennings made, which led to a predictable pivot of ‘What if Trump wants to ban black people from the military.’

It's an absurd rebuttal that Shermichael Singleton didn’t even entertain. Even Jennings knew this was the road the liberal panel was going down, brought up by Julie Roginsky. Jennings had the patience of a saint over this blowup:

The Left has nothing anymore. Nothing. And it’s funny. In 2014, I was able to attend Netroots Nation, where transgenders in the military were a panel discussion. The room was virtually empty. The Left didn’t care, and now it’s the raison d'etre for progressives who appear to be willing to die on this hill despite the electorate flatly rejecting most of the transgender agenda. 

Also, when Trump won, everyone knew this policy was coming to the Pentagon. 

