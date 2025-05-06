Washington Post Reporter Whiffs With This Tweet About 'Sovereignty' Winning Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is over, and the winner was ‘Sovereignty.’ The winning horse bested ‘Journalism,’ which led to some funny reactions on social media about how sovereignty beat journalism in the race. Trump officials especially weighed in as the results were amusing.

And, like clockwork, it’s the liberal media that entered the chat to ruin the fun.

It’s in keeping with people who are gross narcissists. Washington Post reporter Maria Sacchetti tweeted, “Trump officials, who have sought to expel hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, are celebrating the victory of Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty’s jockey, Junior Alvarado, is an immigrant from Venezuela.”

Trump officials, who have sought to expel hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, are celebrating the victory of Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby.



Sovereignty’s jockey, Junior Alvarado, is an immigrant from Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/vbGAGh7GS3 — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) May 4, 2025

Great story, Maria. So the entire (dishonest) implication of your premise is that he entered the country illegally and Alvarado is now at risk of being deported.



Except he came here legally. The “hundreds of thousands” of Venezuelans Trump is seeking to expel entered illegally. https://t.co/0lJPgGMOPn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 4, 2025

And as non-mentally defective people noted, Alvarado is not an illegal alien, nor is he a member of Tren de Aragua. The inability of liberal members of the press to know what legal and illegal immigration is remains an undefeated moment in entertainment. How stupid are these people?