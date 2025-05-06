The Pulitzer Prize Was Just Awarded to a Publication That Pushed a Fake News Story

It’s almost as if the news media thinks if they troll us and Donald Trump, it makes them look better. Even more delusional, they might think these little awards constitute a win. It doesn’t. It’s insane narcissists awarding like-minded folk for manufacturing fake news. The Pulitzer is not what it used to be, as we’ve seen it being given to people who have outright lied to the masses to score political points.

ProPublica won one regarding its coverage of abortion post-Dobbs, and it was a doozy. The story about Amber Thurman, who the liberal media alleges was killed by Republicans, turned out to be grade-A trash. Thurman was a Georgia resident. The state recently passed a law banning abortions after six weeks. That’s not what killed Thurman—it was a rare complication from the abortion pills she took (via National Review):

1. An abortion pill kills Amber Nicole Thurman



2. ProPublica blames her death on state abortion laws instead



3. ProPublica wins a Pulitzer for lying pic.twitter.com/Nl6Wr6vkjE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 5, 2025

Falsehoods funded by left wing dark money win Pulitzers now. Characteristic. https://t.co/jLc9coPbf0 — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) May 5, 2025

Like so many aspects of modern journalism, the industry’s Very Prestigious Awards are also thoroughly politicized. https://t.co/PL4hsvx0gl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 5, 2025

Nobody won a Pulitzer Prize for revealing that Joe Biden was cognitively unfit to serve an additional term as president. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 5, 2025

… ProPublica reported on the tragic death of Amber Nicole Thurman. Thurman obtained chemical-abortion pills in North Carolina. After returning home to Georgia, she experienced a rare complication. She had not yet expelled all of the fetal tissue. She checked into Piedmont Henry Hospital to receive a dilation-and-curettage (D and C) procedure to remove the fetal remains. There were delays in her treatment, her condition deteriorated, and she tragically died. ProPublica reports that a state committee deemed Thurman’s death “preventable” and argues that delays in Thurman’s care were caused by Georgia’s pro-life laws. Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media opportunistically pounced on this tragic story. It was covered by the New York Times, Slate, Mother Jones, People, and numerous other mainstream media outlets. Countless politicians and elected officials got in on the act. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris mentioned the story on Twitter, stating that “Trump Abortion Bans prevent doctors from providing basic medical care.” Harris even plans to give a speech today in Georgia where she will tout her support for legal abortion and will likely blame Georgia’s pro-life laws for Thurman’s untimely death. Thurman’s death is certainly tragic. However, there are aspects to her story that we simply do not know. ProPublica, which broke the story, indicates that an official state committee tasked with examining pregnancy-related deaths deemed Thurman’s death “preventable.” However, the full review of her patient case is not public. Furthermore, the ProPublica article contains no information from medical professionals directly involved with Thurman’s care. Communications staff from this hospital and the Georgia Department of Public Health also did not provide comments on Thurman’s case. More importantly, as my Charlotte Lozier Institute colleague Dr. Christina Francis points out in her recent Atlanta Journal Constitution opinion piece, Georgia’s pro-life heartbeat act was not responsible for Thurman’s death. That is because the law allows physicians to intervene in cases of medical emergencies or if the preborn child has no detectable heartbeat. Both of these clearly applied in Thurman’s case.

You’re not going to beat Trump or those mocking you by rewarding this garbage, legacy press. All you did here was re-confirm and validate the millions of people who flocked to other information streams. Burning the village down to save it didn’t help us in Vietnam, and it sure won’t help you here. But if you want to throw a tantrum and defy logic, facts, and accuracy because Trump is president and everyone can see through your lies now, then go right ahead. We’ll still be calling you fake news.

And we’ll still own you. You people are too stupid to pivot.