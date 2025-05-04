The Winner of the Kentucky Derby Led to Some Very Funny Reactions

The Kentucky Derby has come and gone, and Sovereignty is the winner. Yet, the winning horse led to some funny reactions from conservatives. Even some top aides to President Donald J. Trump weighed in. Why? Well, Sovereignty beat Journalism. Yeah, you can’t make this up (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Sovereignty took home the Kentucky Derby Saturday in Louisville. There was a bumpy start on the inside, with Bob Baffert's Citizen Bull in the lead early, and Journalism, the morningline favorite, not near the top. Journalism found trouble on the first turn, and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty met at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

“In the Trump administration, sovereignty will always win,” tweeted Stephen Miller.

In the Trump Administration, sovereignty will ALWAYS win. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 4, 2025

Sovereignty beat Journalism



🇺🇸 2025 🇺🇸 — Erin Maguire (@ErinMMaguire) May 3, 2025

I love that Sovereignty defeated journalism tonight. 🐎 — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 3, 2025

Journalism turned out to be fake news. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty wins the Kentucky Derby over ‘Journalism’ and ‘Publisher.’



The good guys are winning. America is back. pic.twitter.com/tEfXVZkR0k — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty beats Journalism. Boy, if that’s not a headline in 2025 not sure what is. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) May 3, 2025

“Sovereignty” over “Journalism” ——- — Chris LaCivita (@ChrisLaCivita) May 3, 2025

Well said.