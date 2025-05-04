Houthi Missile Nearly Slams Into Israel’s Civilian Airport
Did You Notice What Was Missing From This NYT Piece About This Illegal...
JD Vance Absolutely Wrecked an Anti-Trump Commentator Over This Trump White House Post
NPR CEO Responds to Trump's Executive Order Gutting Taxpayer Funding
$2.00 Gas Here We Come!
Enough!
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 266: What the New Testament Says About Eyes...
Watch John Fetterman Argue With Pilot Over Having to Wear Seatbelt In Resurfaced...
Chaos Erupts at AOC Town Hall as Protester Accuses Her of 'Genocide' Lies...
Clock's Ticking for Republicans in South Carolina to Act on Pro-Life Legislation
Hybrid Warfare Iranian Style Threatens the U.S.
Pestiferous Quagmire
Winning the Spectrum War
Trump Is the Only Leader Fighting Antisemitism
Tipsheet

The Winner of the Kentucky Derby Led to Some Very Funny Reactions

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2025 6:30 AM
Churchill Downs via AP

The Kentucky Derby has come and gone, and Sovereignty is the winner. Yet, the winning horse led to some funny reactions from conservatives. Even some top aides to President Donald J. Trump weighed in. Why? Well, Sovereignty beat Journalism. Yeah, you can’t make this up (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Sovereignty took home the Kentucky Derby Saturday in Louisville.

There was a bumpy start on the inside, with Bob Baffert's Citizen Bull in the lead early, and Journalism, the morningline favorite, not near the top.

Journalism found trouble on the first turn, and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty met at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away. 

“In the Trump administration, sovereignty will always win,” tweeted Stephen Miller. 

Recommended

JD Vance Absolutely Wrecked an Anti-Trump Commentator Over This Trump White House Post Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Well said.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Absolutely Wrecked an Anti-Trump Commentator Over This Trump White House Post Matt Vespa
NPR CEO Responds to Trump's Executive Order Gutting Taxpayer Funding Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What Was Missing From This NYT Piece About This Illegal Alien's Heinous Crime? Matt Vespa
Here's What Scott Jennings Says You Should 'Sear Into Your Brain' for Midterms Rebecca Downs
$2.00 Gas Here We Come! Kevin McCullough
Watch John Fetterman Argue With Pilot Over Having to Wear Seatbelt In Resurfaced Video Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Absolutely Wrecked an Anti-Trump Commentator Over This Trump White House Post Matt Vespa
Advertisement