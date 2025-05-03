Trump's Top Hatchet Man Once Again Delivered a Haymaker to the Liberal Media

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller once again hurled members of the liberal media onto a grill and cooked them alive on Thursday. It might as well have been the grim reaper entering the White House Briefing Room because Miller took the legacy media to the woodshed, especially on immigration.

Advertisement

Sure, the appetizer was his rehashing of the Trump economic agenda, which, despite the media claiming it would lead to Great Depression 2.0, led to a solid jobs report and a remarkable market recovery. We knew an adjustment was coming on Wall Street, which was magnified by the elites short-selling the American worker and inducing an artificial sell-off.

🔥This is where things get good.



"Now, very few in this room covered that. I'll let you all ask yourselves why you didn't cover it, why your editors assign that story to you. Something I think you should think about on your own." pic.twitter.com/Be8rW6cmE7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

Yet, it was when the topic turned to illegal immigration, crime, due process, and the liberal media’s gross attachment to defending illegal alien crime that Miller took a blowtorch to the press. He put them on blast for ignoring the Jocelyn Nungaray story:

Here's the knockout punch💥



"Most of your papers never covered [Jocelyn Nungaray's] story when it happened."



"To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you… pic.twitter.com/otKU9S9IpB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

"Most of your papers never covered [Jocelyn Nungaray's] story when it happened." "To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you into covering it." "Each and every one of you that sides over and over again with MS-13 terrorists...choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gangbangers as you possibly can." "If I offered any one of you a rent free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods, and I said, your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists, or Mexican Mafia, or Sinaloa Cartel or Tren de Aragua, I couldn't pay you to live there!" "But yet you, with your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered!"

And it’s not just the usual suspects; Miller told Fox News that they should fire their pollster for being serially incorrect. When it comes to beating down the media’s narratives on illegal immigration especially, Miller is the White House’s designated hitter.

🚨 HAHA THIS IS GLORIOUS!! Stephen Miller goes ON FOX NEWS and tells them their own pollster sucks and should be fired! pic.twitter.com/japKpxRRok



“It is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire it's pollster... The Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump. They… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2025

Advertisement

DANG!



Stephen Miller just went scorched earth on the liberal narrative that is pushing Trump to bring home a deported MS-13 gang member. pic.twitter.com/XzKjJfJtEa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

Before he left the presser on Thursday, Miller cooked Kamala Harris: