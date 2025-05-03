VIP
Trump's Top Hatchet Man Once Again Delivered a Haymaker to the Liberal Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 03, 2025 12:48 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller once again hurled members of the liberal media onto a grill and cooked them alive on Thursday. It might as well have been the grim reaper entering the White House Briefing Room because Miller took the legacy media to the woodshed, especially on immigration.

Sure, the appetizer was his rehashing of the Trump economic agenda, which, despite the media claiming it would lead to Great Depression 2.0, led to a solid jobs report and a remarkable market recovery. We knew an adjustment was coming on Wall Street, which was magnified by the elites short-selling the American worker and inducing an artificial sell-off.   

Yet, it was when the topic turned to illegal immigration, crime, due process, and the liberal media’s gross attachment to defending illegal alien crime that Miller took a blowtorch to the press. He put them on blast for ignoring the Jocelyn Nungaray story: 

"Most of your papers never covered [Jocelyn Nungaray's] story when it happened."

"To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you into covering it." 

"Each and every one of you that sides over and over again with MS-13 terrorists...choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gangbangers as you possibly can." 

"If I offered any one of you a rent free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods, and I said, your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists, or Mexican Mafia, or Sinaloa Cartel or Tren de Aragua, I couldn't pay you to live there!" 

"But yet you, with your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered!"

 And it’s not just the usual suspects; Miller told Fox News that they should fire their pollster for being serially incorrect. When it comes to beating down the media’s narratives on illegal immigration especially, Miller is the White House’s designated hitter.

Before he left the presser on Thursday, Miller cooked Kamala Harris:

