There's a Reason Why the Liberal Media Says Trump's First 100 Days Are Disastrous

It’s no mystery why the media is out with their latest psyop about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days. They’re calling it a disaster of historic proportions or something. It’s another moment for the legacy media to debase and humiliate themselves, providing another window for more Americans to flock to alternate information ecosystems. When you boil down why the press is so mad, it’s simple: Trump is doing the opposite of what Biden would have done.

It's almost comical. DEI initiatives are toast across federal agencies, the southern border is secure, illegal aliens are being deported, and businesses are investing here. American manufacturing is being rebuilt:

The Dow opened April 1 at 41,879. It closed April 30 at 40,669. For you stats people: Is that the worst April since 1932, as the Wall Street Journal declared earlier this month? pic.twitter.com/3ASP0R9ZHq — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 30, 2025

Hyundai announced a $20 billion investment in the U.S., which will create 14,000 new jobs. The investment includes $5.8 billion for a new steel plant in Louisiana, which will create nearly 1,500 jobs.

TSMC announced an unprecedented $100 billion investment in U.S.-based semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Apple announced a historic $500 billion investment that will create 20,000 new U.S.-based jobs.

CMA CGM announced a $20 billion investment in U.S. shipbuilding and logistics, which will create 10,000 new jobs.

Eli Lilly and Company announced a $27 billion investment in its U.S.-based manufacturing.

Wisconsin-based Clarios, a leader in low-voltage energy storage, announced a $6 billion plan to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing

After meeting with President Trump, car maker Stellantis announced it will reopen its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois — putting 1,500 employees back to work — and build its next-generation Dodge Durango in Detroit, Michigan.

Yet, I think the immigration overhaul is the most satisfying accomplishment after four years of sustained invasion. The border wall has resumed construction. Welfare for illegals is ending, and the cockamamie game known as ‘catch-and-release’ is over:

Reduced Illegal Border Crossings by over 95%. 99% increase in arrests of criminal aliens. 137% increase in arrests in the interior of the country. ICE arrested 370+ illegal immigrants as part of a major operation in Massachusetts — many of whom have serious criminal convictions and charges, including murder, child rape, fentanyl trafficking, and armed robbery. ICE arrested 32,809 illegal immigrants — nearly 75% of whom were accused or convicted criminals — virtually the same number of arrests over the entirety of Biden’s final year in office. Los Angeles Times: “California-Mexico border, once overwhelmed, now nearly empty”

Bloomberg: “US-Bound Migration Plunges 99% Along Panama Jungle Route”

Illegal border crossings have declined to the lowest level ever recorded — down 94% from last February and down 96% from the all-time high of the Biden Administration. In one sector, illegal border crossings are down 99% over 2023.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin: “If Fox were to send me down there right now, I would have trouble finding a single migrant on camera.”

CBS immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez: “Typically, when we go to the U.S./Mexico border, we at least see one group of people who are trying to cross into the U.S. illegally. We did not see a single migrant.”

In March, one of the top MS-13 gang leaders was arrested by federal agents in Northern Virginia:

🚨The FBI & DOJ led by AG Bondi have executed a nighttime raid in suburban Virginia to capture an MS-13 leader.



Joe Biden's DOJ wouldn't be caught DEAD doing something like this.



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/dYvezw706W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2025

Egg prices are down, illegal aliens can no longer receive mortgages, and let’s not forget the great work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing auditing the government’s finances, uncovering a sordid web of wasteful spending and pork projects whose sole purpose was to enrich the political elite and their allies. It’s why the reaction to USAID’s extreme overhaul was met with such fury from the DC cabal. No one cared—there’s a reason for that:

Wholesale egg prices continued to drop, falling to an average price of $3 per dozen — or nearly 60% since January amid the Trump Administration’s efforts to combat the avian bird flu and repopulate the chicken supply. […] $150 billion in DOGE savings … President Trump and DOGE stopped the waste, fraud, and abuse happening within USAID — ensuring taxpayers are no longer on the hook for funding pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, such as: $10,000 to the “Bearded Ladies Cabaret”

$168,000 for an Anthony Fauci museum exhibit

$2M for sex change operations in Guatemala

$20M for Sesame Street in Iraq

The Department of Labor canceled nearly $600 million in “America Last” grants, including millions for “gender equity in the Mexican workplace” and “assisting foreign migrant workers” in Malaysia.

Also, I’m not sure about you. Still, this White House didn’t leave American astronauts intentionally in space like Biden, who opted to keep Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams adrift above the heavens because Slow Joe didn’t want to give Elon Musk, who could execute a successful rescue, a public relations win. The Trump administration seized Hamas’ cryptocurrency accounts, which has led to the terror group being unable to pay their fighters in their final days. The president signed the Laken Riley Act, which expanded the crimes for which illegal aliens could be arrested and detained. Oh, and attracting $1.5 trillion in new investments into America:

President Trump secured the safe return of NASA astronauts who were stranded in space for nine months by the previous administration.

The Department of Justice seized hundreds of thousands of dollars of cryptocurrency intended to support Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

President Trump signed an executive order to crack down on price gouging and ticket scalping in the entertainment industry.

Signed Laken Riley Act, requiring ICE to detain illegals who committed theft or violence.

Only two options for biological sex on US passports.

The Department of Homeland Security unveiled the CBP Home App, which repurposes the Biden-era CBP One App to give illegal immigrants the option of self-deporting.

Ordered government workers back to the office for 5 days a week.

President Trump instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to stop production of the penny, which costs 3.69 cents to make.

Following a meeting with President Trump, the United Arab Emirates committed to a $1.4 trillion U.S. investment framework over the next decade.

Secured more than $1.5 trillion in foreign investment commitments. That’s $3,000 per American.

Food stamps not allowed for junk food The Department of Health and Human Services announced states can bar welfare recipients from using taxpayer dollars to purchase unhealthy soft drinks.

It's easy to see why the media views this as a chaotic mess. It’s everything that’s not ‘woke’ or left-wing garbage -- policies that enhance public safety, grow the economy, expand freedom, and return common sense to society. We no longer have COVID vaccine or mask mandates in schools.

It’s a battle between normalcy and the lizard people. And most voters support Trump’s policies. That’s a fact. Sorry, who would be against seizing the funds of terrorists? Oh, sorry, I forgot about the Ivy League; the people who work and attend school there might be upset about something like that.