Hunter Biden Drops Lawsuit Against IRS Whistleblowers

Either he wants to move on with his life, or it confirms what we all knew about Hunter Biden and his saga with the Internal Revenue Service. The crack cocaine-addicted son of Joe Biden has thrown in the towel regarding his lawsuit against whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler, who delivered damning testimony against the Biden Justice Department, alleging their investigations into the then-president’s son were interfered with on the regular. Hunter has moved to drop the lawsuit.

"His voluntary dismissal of the case tells you everything you need to know about who was right and who was wrong," said Shapley and Zeigler (via Fox News):

Hunter Biden on Wednesday dropped the lawsuit he filed against two Internal Revenue Service whistle-blowers in September 2023. Biden's attorneys brought a motion in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought again in any court. The lawsuit, initially filed by the former first son two years ago, alleged that IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler had "targeted and sought to embarrass" Biden through statements to the media disclosing the details of the tax matters of a "private citizen." Shapley and Zielger had testified before the House Oversight Committee earlier that year, saying they faced various limitations when tasked with investigating former President Joe Biden's son. "It’s always been clear that the lawsuit was an attempt to intimidate us," Shapley and Zielger said in a statement after Hunter Biden dropped the case, according to the New York Post. "Intimidation and retaliation were never going to work. We truly wanted our day in court to provide the complete story, but it appears Mr. Biden was afraid to actually fight this case in a court of law after all." "His voluntary dismissal of the case tells you everything you need to know about who was right and who was wrong," they added. Lawyers for the two whistle-blowers first emphasized how Hunter Biden "dismissed his case with prejudice – meaning he can never bring it again," and did so "in exchange for nothing at all."

The IRS whistleblower testimony led to intense scrutiny of the proposed sweetheart plea deal involving Hunter, which was essentially a blanket pardon, and it got derailed due to this testimony. Hunter would later be found of federal gun charges and took a plea deal on the tax evasion indictment. He received a blanket pardon from his dad for any crimes he may have committed between 2014 and 2024. So much for the rule of law; Biden pardoned his entire crime family before he left office.