The Liberal Media's 'We Missed the Story' Excuse on Biden Just Got Put on Blast

The liberal media knows they messed up. We won the 2024 election—I couldn’t care less about the media’s faux acts of contrition. Still, they’re incessant in trying to absolve themselves of their bad behavior regarding Joe Biden’s mental decline. It’s been a hodgepodge of ‘we missed the story’ to ‘maybe we were too trusting of the Biden White House,’ etcetera—but it’s all a lie. These people willingly avoided the story to prevent losing access or the appearance of helping Donald Trump.

The serial moments of Biden’s senility would’ve pressed any journalist to inquire about Joe’s health. They did not, even stooping so low as to suggest the videos of the then-president acting aloof were AI-generated.

Stephen Miller, @RedSteeze, and others had the receipts that obliterated this ‘I missed the story’ nonsense that the media is trying to sell:

Chris Cillizza wrote this piece because the Biden White House was just too trustworthy. https://t.co/ROiaKQV3cY pic.twitter.com/Kjj35jERne — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2025

A Biden cabinet member told Chuck Todd in 2022 that they doubted Biden would be on the ballot



In 2023, Chuck Todd’s employer (NBC) called it a conspiracy theory that Biden wouldn’t be on the ballot https://t.co/9RNjtt0yFh pic.twitter.com/NpQbA0HhYk — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 29, 2025

Not a single journalist will address how this happened.https://t.co/1B7WRHR07A pic.twitter.com/OqYquwMdBx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2025

Just admit you wanted Biden to win. The truth shall set you free.