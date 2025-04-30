Did You Miss Trump Beating ABC News Like Sugar Ray Leonard Last Night?

President Donald Trump was feisty, uncompromising, and willing to go as many rounds as possible to punch in the face of ABC News, who pushed back on the deportation policy being executed by his administration. Again, liberals are obsessed about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the wife-beating MS-13 gangbanger, who Democrats want re-imported. It’s not going to happen; the Supreme Court didn’t order him to be returned, and he’s simply not coming back.

Reporter Terry Moran was the sacrificial lamb for this interview. It was conducted to mark the first 100 days of the second Trump presidency, which the liberal media is already declaring to be the worst ever in recorded history.

Trump said ABC News is atrocious to his face, adding that they’re all part of the same fake news apparatus that’s opposed to him. He also brought up tariffs and egg prices, the latter of which have decreased by 87 percent.

Moran brought up Trump’s past remarks about how tariffs will lead to a transition period that might bring temporary difficulty—you’re upsetting the established order and the wealthy elites. They’re going to respond.

It was vintage Trump. Period. And the media was once again reminded why he's president and not Kamala Harris.

