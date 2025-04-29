Ex-Meet the Press Host Refuses to Admit This Fact About Joe Biden

Folk, this is why the media is disregarded and mocked. It’s why scores of Americans are turning to alternative sources of information. These people have yet to take responsibility for their systemic failure in covering the Biden White House coverup of Joe’s mental decline.

Sure, after he got booted to the curb and Donald Trump owned Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, we know the extent of the decrepitude. We knew it wasn't good. It was bad on day one, where aides scrambled for years to ensure the president didn’t seem aged, aloof, and half-dead. Even the Easter Bunny was dragooned to save Joe at the Easter Egg roll.

Enough. Former NBC News political analyst and Meet the Press host Chuck Todd got a bit flustered speaking with ex-CNN editor Chris Cillizza, where the former said that the story of the media covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline is a right-wing narrative that isn’t true. Todd tried to compare this and the 2003 Iraq stories, where the Bush White House worked with media outlets to push a story that wasn’t true about weapons of mass destruction. It’s the same, Chuck.

NEW: MSNBC's Chuck Todd has a meltdown over right-wing "virtue signalers" who are calling out the media for covering up Biden's mental decline.



The media is so mad they got caught.



Todd says the media was *not* covering up his mental decline and that the real blame should… pic.twitter.com/HDEcJKEvuf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

The stories are endless about how reporters were reluctant to press about Biden’s mental health out of fear of losing access or giving the appearance of helping Trump and the GOP. I mean, we even had New York Times pieces saying the debate over Joe’s age is manufactured. Also, don’t give excuses—everyone in the press pool knew something was off. Take the “L” because it’s not like you’re fighting to save credibility here—the media is already discredited writ large by most of the country.

NEW: Former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza says journalists were *not* covering up Biden's mental decline but were rather just too trusting of the Biden White House.



"I think it was an inherent and sort of unconscious bias more than a conscious bias."



The clowns in the media never… pic.twitter.com/xXq0WkLrQw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

Cillizza’s take was even worse, adding that maybe reporters weren’t trying to bury the truth but were too trusting of the Biden White House. That’s a distinction without a difference, man. It’s the perfect escape hatch and cover story to serve as an explainer for their bad decisions. When Biden imploded on CNN in his June debate with Trump, half the country wasn’t shocked. You people were, and there’s a reason for that—you buried or didn’t want to report on Biden’s mental health.