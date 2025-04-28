Tom Homan Gives an Update on Astonishing Border Numbers
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Is Waiting for This Story From the Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 28, 2025 6:50 AM
I thought we would be seeing Hoovervilles and a barter economy right now. The tariff policy initiated by the Trump administration has created some market volatility, which was going to happen regardless. The Biden spending splurge is over—a market reset was due. No way could the Dow Jones volume remain where it was, but the media and the elites triggered a panic-induced sell-off since Donald Trump is their nightmare fuel regarding their plans. 

It will take time. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned it could take at least six months for voters to see the results. Only the deranged, the Trump derangement infested, and the moronic try and do drive-by potshots with however the market performed at the closing bell. 

The media claimed we were veering toward a great depression, or at least a recession, and that economic ruin was on the horizon. Trump voters now regret their vote. And this will likely be the worst market performance for April in years. Last time I checked, the Nasdaq is up, and the Dow Jones’ volume is still 40,000. Are we that spoiled? Also, what about the media corrections to the record? Secretary Bessent took the media to task while being interviewed by ABC News on Sunday. He also did well to explain the tariff policy again—the man isn’t taking the media’s nonsense. He added that he's waiting for the media story on the stock market bounce back. 

Well done. Sir.

