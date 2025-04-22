Why People Are Posting About JD Vance After Pope Francis Passed Away

Pope Francis has passed away. The Holy Father was in ill health for quite some time, so the news of his passing was exactly a shock. The Pope suffered a stroke and then heart failure not long after he met with Vice President JD Vance. It triggered another wave of memes and social media posts involving the vice president, where the insinuation was that the Ohio Republican ‘killed’ the Pope, or at least is the grim reaper incarnate. It led to a slew of jokes:
Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health.— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 20, 2025
Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/SIhU9gYQl2
Did JD Vance kill the Pope?!?!! pic.twitter.com/BDjTRc9tEb— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) April 21, 2025
“You never said thank you.” pic.twitter.com/hmNnHyjNtB— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 22, 2025
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/t0PUZT6Twq— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 22, 2025
STOP IT 🤣 pic.twitter.com/65OEihnkTr— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 22, 2025
JD Vance do you want to meet my mother in law— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 21, 2025
Not to be corny but meeting the pope and then having him die immediately after is a Veep ass storyline— Connor 🔍👀 (@McConnortock) April 21, 2025
While I like Vance, he has made the rounds on the Internet; he still hasn’t overcome dropping the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during Ohio State’s recent visit to the White House.
The CFP National Championship Trophy falls apart as VP JD Vance tries to hold it aloft at the White House. pic.twitter.com/XYmZRnCsK0— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 14, 2025
