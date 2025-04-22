Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down
Why People Are Posting About JD Vance After Pope Francis Passed Away

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2025 3:30 PM
Vatican Media via AP, HO

Pope Francis has passed away. The Holy Father was in ill health for quite some time, so the news of his passing was exactly a shock. The Pope suffered a stroke and then heart failure not long after he met with Vice President JD Vance. It triggered another wave of memes and social media posts involving the vice president, where the insinuation was that the Ohio Republican ‘killed’ the Pope, or at least is the grim reaper incarnate. It led to a slew of jokes:

While I like Vance, he has made the rounds on the Internet; he still hasn’t overcome dropping the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during Ohio State’s recent visit to the White House.

