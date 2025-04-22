Why People Are Posting About JD Vance After Pope Francis Passed Away

Pope Francis has passed away. The Holy Father was in ill health for quite some time, so the news of his passing was exactly a shock. The Pope suffered a stroke and then heart failure not long after he met with Vice President JD Vance. It triggered another wave of memes and social media posts involving the vice president, where the insinuation was that the Ohio Republican ‘killed’ the Pope, or at least is the grim reaper incarnate. It led to a slew of jokes:

Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health.



Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/SIhU9gYQl2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 20, 2025

Did JD Vance kill the Pope?!?!! pic.twitter.com/BDjTRc9tEb — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) April 21, 2025

“You never said thank you.” pic.twitter.com/hmNnHyjNtB — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 22, 2025

Who did this? pic.twitter.com/t0PUZT6Twq — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 22, 2025

STOP IT 🤣 pic.twitter.com/65OEihnkTr — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 22, 2025

JD Vance do you want to meet my mother in law — Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 21, 2025

Not to be corny but meeting the pope and then having him die immediately after is a Veep ass storyline — Connor 🔍👀 (@McConnortock) April 21, 2025

While I like Vance, he has made the rounds on the Internet; he still hasn’t overcome dropping the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during Ohio State’s recent visit to the White House.