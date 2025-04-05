Trump Clinches First SCOTUS Win, but It's a Preview of the Long Road Ahead

The Trump White House knew there would be a legal fight when they issued executive orders. It’s why they had an army of lawyers and the Justice Department ready to challenge every unlawful ruling issued by rogue district judges. At this point, the judiciary is trying to absorb the executive branch. It’s also no shock that the judges who are overreaching in their decisions are all crackpot liberals and committed Democratic activists.

Again, while annoying, the Trump team expected this nonsense, which is why a lot of these appeals will have to be won at the Supreme Court level. The president did score a win on the termination of DEI grants at the Department of Education on Friday (via NBC News):

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Trump administration to terminate Education Department grants for teacher training that officials deemed to violate their new policy opposing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The 5-4 decision blocks a Massachusetts-based judge’s ruling that said the administration had failed to follow the correct legal process in terminating the grants. About $65 million in grant payments are outstanding. […] The decision is the first win for President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court in his second term. Five of the court's conservatives were in the majority, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberals in dissent. The unsigned decision said that the district court judge did not have authority to order that the funds be paid under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act.

It’s a preview of the long road ahead for the administration, which likely must get a host of their appeals on the Supreme Court track. Congress can also do its job by impeaching or outright dissolving these district courts that have run amok. The gavel Gestapo is the only thing that’s pushing back against the Trump administration, which is why Democrats are celebrating these illegal rulings. Still, it also shows how Democrats will enable undemocratic means when they lose to foil the will of the people. We might have had a vote on a bill reining in these judges, but House Republicans had to screw around on proxy voting.