Lefty Trump Supporter Blasts the Elites for Inducing a Fake Market Sell-Off Over Trump Tariffs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 04, 2025 6:50 AM
Two things are happening here: first, the market was due for a reset. There was no way we’re going to maintain the volume that was artificially inflated through an orgy of government spending which created the Biden inflation crisis. Second, the global elites hate American workers. The sell-off post-Liberation Day, which we knew was coming, was induced by the elites who are unhappy that we have a president who is trying to protect American workers.

The reciprocal tariff rollout isn’t the Embargo Act of 1807. There will still be products on the shelves. The funniest thing about everyone freaking out about the tariffs is that they’re trying to sell the fake narrative that grocery stores will be barren wastelands.

Batya Ungar-Sargon, a left-wing populist and die-hard Trump supporter, put the markets and the elites on blast for the sell-off, which she rightly called despicable. Yet, she also finds it remarkable that Trump isn’t caving, pushing through the agenda he promised on the stump despite the forces working against him. It’s not the first time this president has faced enemies everywhere. The Biden Justice Department tried to jail him. It was all-out legal warfare, and Trump won. The markets are betting against American workers over these little tariffs. It’s insane. 

Europe and the rest of the world can slap tariffs on American goods, but we can’t issue reciprocal ones. It’s insane, and we don’t need snotty economists to whitewash how this isn’t unfair. It is—that’s the point. 

“Wall Street is trying to short President Trump's agenda by betting against the American worker. They can't stand that for the first time in half a century, a president in choosing to stand with the American working class over the international elites and China. It's despicable,” she added. 

Ungar-Sargon noted that the reason Trump won was because he ran on respecting the dignity of the American worker, realizing that de-industrialization has been a nightmare for working families, and that shipping five million good manufacturing jobs overseas to China and Mexico and then have hordes of illegal aliens compete for the ones that remained here was an epic blunder. The real sell-off was this trend of unbridled free trade, which both parties are responsible for—Bill Clinton was the lead hitter, and it reached its peak under George W. Bush.

The old ways of doing things pushed too many Americans to the back and kept them in a perpetual state of economic purgatory.

