This Survey of Young Voters Might Send Dems Into a Spiral

Is it red meat for the conservative base? Not really, but it provides a window into a generation shifting toward the right. These things are cyclical, which some people understand—liberals do not. They got engulfed in the demography is destiny lie, and they’re not going to find a slam-dunk cohort of young voters as they did during the Obama years. That coalition has more bullet holes than Bonnie and Clyde right now. It’s dead, and the 2024 election exposed that brutally.

Advertisement

Young America’s Foundation did a post-2024 survey, which showed that more young liberals defected and voted for Trump than conservatives who followed the likes of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on Kamala Harris. That’s a gut punch, and it shows how bad of a candidate Harris was, which has become one of 2024’s most significant open secrets. A plurality doesn’t trust the media, keeping with the trends of millions who have ventured into other information ecosystems for information that isn’t grade-A fake news.

The cost of living and the need to change the system were some of the top concerns for voters aged 18-29. Those two data sets alone are killers for Democrats, who were tasked with protecting an unpopular agenda, most of which had an ‘everything is fine’ attitude. Only Trump and the Republicans ran on drastically altering the status quo in Washington, and they’re doing that with Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (via YAF):

More young liberals voted for Donald Trump than young conservatives voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election

More than half of young liberals said their views on social issues have shifted “much more” to the Left in recent years

Young conservatives say their political views are informed by their own experiences, families, and religion — not being “brainwashed” by prominent influencers online

In the wake of the 2024 election, young conservatives are emboldened and more likely than their liberal or independent peers to feel comfortable sharing their views

The cost of living, jobs, and the economy remain the top concerns for young Americans

Most young Americans feel the U.S. should have a role — albeit a minor role — in resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and its foes

A plurality of young liberals, conservatives, and independents agree that the mainstream media cannot be trusted

Most young people think the federal government needs significant reform

Sixty-nine percent of young voters say it is unfair for the government to continue spending that adds to the national debt, a burden they don’t want to be stuck with

One in three Trump supporters in this demographic consider themselves moderate, which isn’t shocking. The Trump coalition is one of the most diverse and efficiently dispersed groups. Geographically, these people live in areas where elections are decided, which makes him a formidable foe and political force. A healthy number of Trump supporters are economic progressives. Now we have a deluge of nonwhite working-class voters to bolster the roster, another aspect of how transformative Donald Trump has been to this nation’s political scene. And now, the young people are drifting to the right.

That has to give the pro-transgender, pro-terrorist, pro-illegal alien leftist who hates Elon Musk and wants to spend all our money on African circumcisions heartburn at night.