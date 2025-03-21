Why CNN Is Shilling for the Domestic Terrorists Attacking Tesla Dealerships Is Beyond Predicatable

Sorry, CNN, that’s not an argument. Being bullied in school doesn’t give you the license to shoot it up; battered women can’t murder their abusers, and transgender people can’t commit acts of domestic terrorism. That’s not an argument. It’s not how things work—and it’s not shocking at all that this network would shill for this sect of folks since the suspect list contains some dudes pretending to be women.

Lucy Grace Nelson, a leftist man whose real identity is Justin Thomas Nelson, is referred to as a "woman" in the mainstream media reports about his alleged violent attacks on @Tesla property in Colorado. He was allegedly found with homemade bombs.



Online, Nelson groomed… pic.twitter.com/b7D5bhkx3B — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2025

Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore.



Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He's accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025

The whacko alphabet people are causing problems again, so the liberal media has to remind us that they’re the ones most likely to be victims of violence. So what? That gives them the right to hurl Molotov cocktails and threaten to vandalize and blow up Tesla dealerships—absolutely not:

🚨CNN Reporter: Actually, "trans or non-gender-conforming" people who are terrorizing Teslas and their owners are the victims.



"Trans people are more than four times as likely to be victims of violent crime." pic.twitter.com/DpmtaZ9tRm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been clear that the Department of Justice is coming after people who commit these acts of violence, along with anyone who is discovered to be organizing and funding these terror raids.

Mia had a deep dive on these terrorists.