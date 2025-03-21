VIP
Tipsheet

Why CNN Is Shilling for the Domestic Terrorists Attacking Tesla Dealerships Is Beyond Predicatable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 21, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Sorry, CNN, that’s not an argument. Being bullied in school doesn’t give you the license to shoot it up; battered women can’t murder their abusers, and transgender people can’t commit acts of domestic terrorism. That’s not an argument. It’s not how things work—and it’s not shocking at all that this network would shill for this sect of folks since the suspect list contains some dudes pretending to be women. 

The whacko alphabet people are causing problems again, so the liberal media has to remind us that they’re the ones most likely to be victims of violence. So what? That gives them the right to hurl Molotov cocktails and threaten to vandalize and blow up Tesla dealerships—absolutely not:

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been clear that the Department of Justice is coming after people who commit these acts of violence, along with anyone who is discovered to be organizing and funding these terror raids. 

Mia had a deep dive on these terrorists.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

