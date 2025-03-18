DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) might be running away from his book tour like a scared wombat, but he got back on the saddle today, declaring why he’s the only person to be the leader of Senate Democrats. Schumer wasn’t wrong in his statement about leading the caucus and being the one who can win seats, though many have also slipped away under his watch.

Still, on The View, the New York liberal genuinely affirmed his position of being one of the faces of America’s dumbest party with this line about Americans and their hard-earned money: he thinks it all belongs to him. 

"Their [Americans] attitude is, 'I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me?'" he said. 

And these clowns wonder why voters like the work that the Department of Government Efficiency is doing because we don’t want our money going to transgendering the mice or getting them coked up like Jordan Belfort before an IPO offer, entertaining as the latter might be. 

Also, what the hell was this failed swipe at trying to smear Trump as an antisemite? Chuck, the Nazis and the antisemites are in your party, sir.

Still, liberals remain incensed that Schumer caved on the spending bill that should provide enough time for congressional Republicans to push through their budget reconciliation package, which is the real prize. The Democrats had no leverage, plan, message, or strategy for a shutdown fight. He won’t admit it, but Schumer knows it; look at how congressional Democrats fractured after the first cloture vote. It was bedlam, and co-host Sunny Hostin is still angry with that vote (via Fox News): 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., defended his leadership while on "The View" on Tuesday as the co-hosts pressed him on his decision to vote for a GOP spending bill to avert a government shutdown, with one accusing him to his face of caving. 

Schumer said that as leader he felt it was his "obligation" to avoid the impending "disaster" and said that if he allowed the government to shut down he would be playing into President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's hands. 

[…] 

"It gives me no pleasure to say this to you, because we are friends, but I think you caved," Hostin told Schumer. "I think you and nine other Democrats caved." 

"I don't think you showed the fight that this party needs right now. Because you're playing by a rulebook, where the other party has thrown that rulebook away," she added. 

Hostin accused Schumer of paving the way for Trump and Musk to "gut" Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. 

"Why did you lead Democratic senators to play by that book that the Republicans are not playing by?" she continued.

Yeah, that’s insane, but that’s Hostin. What evidence is there that the GOP will gut entitlements? Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) couldn’t provide evidence because it won’t happen.

Earlier, Chuck was very eager to get all the Republicans sweaty in the gym to hash out new agreements or something. Everything about this week isn’t good for the man, and that’s life.

