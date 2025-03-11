A Major New U.S. Energy Project Is Underway
This Dem Just Wrecked a Push to Reform Our Asylum Laws

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 11, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

One of the magnets that’s attracted so many illegal aliens under the Joe Biden years was the asylum laws. They’re too broad, and liberal activists likely instructed these migrants how to game the system. That’s what the Left does. With Trump in office, border crossings grinding to a halt, and federal and local law enforcement deporting illegal aliens nationwide, it’s the perfect opportunity to remedy this glaring breach in immigration law. There’s one problem, and who already knows what it is—the Democratic Party.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is leading the charge to tweak our asylum laws via the Refugees Using Legal Entry Safely (RULES) Act.

(1)Require asylum applicants to file their request for asylum at legal ports of entry only.  
 (2)Prohibit the parole or release of asylum applicants into the United States. 
 (3)Prohibit applicants from claiming asylum again in the future after a previous application has been rejected. 
 (4)Prohibit any migrant caught in the United States illegally from ever claiming asylum in the future.  

The bill got blocked by Senate Democrats. We can thank Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) for teeing it off for them. 

“I reject. And we actually passed comprehensive immigration reform out of the Senate in 2013. And I was one of the senators who worked on that bipartisan bill but when the bill got to the House it…didn’t pass,” she said. 

You can see where the talking points ended, and Hirono was forced to finish her remarks without guardrails. Also, that 2013 bill was terrible, and I don’t believe for a second that she worked on anything. Robo-Hirono reads the DNC talking points like a good girl, even in the face of total defeat sometimes, and then scampers away. 

Moreno’s floor speech:

“My mom and dad moved myself, my sister, and my five brothers to America to find a different opportunity, a better opportunity. We are part of a long line of immigrants who come to this country to make this country stronger and to make this country better, and to live our version of the American dream. We know what happened [Mr. President] over the last four years at our southern border. It was a total and complete disgrace. It’s a disgrace not only because of the unlimited amount of people who came into this country – almost ten million encounters over a four year period – but it’s a disgrace because that’s not how we should be welcoming people to this country.”

