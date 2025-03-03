BREAKING: Orders Have Gone Out on the Future of Ukraine Aid
Why a Top FBI Official Probably Regretted Sending This Message to His Agents

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 03, 2025 10:35 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

James Dennehy, the head of the FBI’s New York Field Office has been forced to resign not long after sending a message to his agents that they should “dig in” regarding the Trump administration’s push to compile lists of federal personnel who worked on the January 6 investigations.  He sent that communique about a month ago. Today, he was served a pink slip. We don’t know if that was the reason for his firing, but it’s also reassuring to see that the FBI purges are still ongoing (via NBC News):

The head of the FBI's New York Field Office was forced out of the bureau on Monday, a month after he urged his employees to "dig in" after the Trump administration removed senior FBI leaders and requested the names of all agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases, five sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. 

Two of the sources said James Dennehy, a highly respected leader, was given a choice to resign or be fired. He was eligible for retirement and has officially retired. 

Dennehy wrote an email to his staff after the Trump Justice Department, led by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, demanded a list of employees who had worked criminal cases against the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in supporter of the then-and-now president's attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. 

“Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own as good people are being walked out of the FBI,” Dennehy wrote. “And others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and FBI policy.” 

“Time for me to dig in,” Dennehy wrote. 

Some agents tried to block the lists from being compiled, which is also when we learned tha nearly 40 percent of the FBI was devoted to the J6 probes. There’s also the allegation that Dennehy might have been involved in the reported muddying of information related to the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

