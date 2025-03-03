Top Biden Adviser Zeroes in on When the Dems Truly Melted Down in...
After All That Noise, Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 03, 2025 6:00 AM
There aren’t many places where the liberal media can go on this one. There’s been a recent attempt to peddle a narrative that buyer’s remorse surrounds Donald Trump. There isn’t. The media tried to declare his approval ratings were plummeting when they were not. Voters have the information at their disposal, so when they see that headline about dipping approval ratings and then check, only to find that the most anti-Trump outlets are the ones with such polls, they ignore it, and rightfully so.

Only Quinnipiac, Reuters, and CNN are showing significant dips—everyone else isn’t. You can’t poll Trump since there are healthy shares of people, some of which are Democrats, who still don’t like him personally but like what he’s doing via shrinking the federal workforce and the Department of Government Efficiency. Bias was always present in the polls, but now they are beyond laughably explicit. Of course, CNN will give a lousy poll rating to Trump. 

Meanwhile, the most accurate pollster for the 2024 election—Atlas—reported that Trump’s approval has only grown since he took office.

Myth busted. Onward we go.

