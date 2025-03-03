After All That Noise, Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased

There aren’t many places where the liberal media can go on this one. There’s been a recent attempt to peddle a narrative that buyer’s remorse surrounds Donald Trump. There isn’t. The media tried to declare his approval ratings were plummeting when they were not. Voters have the information at their disposal, so when they see that headline about dipping approval ratings and then check, only to find that the most anti-Trump outlets are the ones with such polls, they ignore it, and rightfully so.

Rachel Maddow just proved once again that she’s the most dishonest person on TV.



She cherry-picked two polls to claim Trump’s approval rating is taking a nosedive while ignoring all the ones showing that the American people still support him.



“Less than a month ago, it looked… pic.twitter.com/L3EoLLGegg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 21, 2025

The last day has been the worst polling day for Trump during his entire 2nd term.



-4 polls show his net approval rating underwater like The Little Mermaid.

-The 3 polls with a trend line show his ratings going down.

-His one time strength (the economy) is now a weakness. pic.twitter.com/l9IQOhXS9K — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 20, 2025

Only Quinnipiac, Reuters, and CNN are showing significant dips—everyone else isn’t. You can’t poll Trump since there are healthy shares of people, some of which are Democrats, who still don’t like him personally but like what he’s doing via shrinking the federal workforce and the Department of Government Efficiency. Bias was always present in the polls, but now they are beyond laughably explicit. Of course, CNN will give a lousy poll rating to Trump.

🚨NEW: @FrankLuntz says former Biden, Clinton voters who flipped to Trump in 2024 "love" how fast he's moving 🚨



"They love the pace of change. They were very fed up over the last four years. They wanted action ... results. They looked at prices ... affordability ...… pic.twitter.com/oTl0EDs3mx — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile, the most accurate pollster for the 2024 election—Atlas—reported that Trump’s approval has only grown since he took office.

The most accurate pollster in the 2024 election is showing Trump's approval rating has grown since he took office, and is now the highest (Atlasintel) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 28, 2025

Donald Trump and JD Vance are currently the most favorably viewed politicians in the United States, according to the most accurate pollster from the last two presidential elections.



Just imagine how much higher their favorability ratings would be if the legacy media weren’t… pic.twitter.com/TrBRyqjIXf — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 2, 2025

Myth busted. Onward we go.