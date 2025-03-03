After Those Remarks By Cuomo, This NYC Mayoral Race Is Going to Be a Circus, Isn't It

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from the governorship after allegations of inappropriate touching among staffers in 2021, is trying to return to public life. The ex-governor formally launched his bid in New York City’s mayoral race, challenging incumbent Mayor Eric Adams in an already crowded field. Cuomo could clear it, paving the way for a showdown, though of all the issues Cuomo had to make his first pitch, he chose COVID. Even worse, he lied about it (via NY Post):

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his first appearance since throwing his hat into the ring in the Big Apple mayor’s race – telling supporters he saved the city during the pandemic and he can now save it from its current woes. Cuomo, 67, was introduced by his daughters as he spoke at a carpenter’s union headquarters on Manhattan’s West Side. “COVID, my friends, was the greatest threat faced in a generation,” the former governor said. “It was life and death, it was as serious as it gets and it was as scary as it gets. And New York, we had it first and we had it worst and we were on our own, and no one knew what to do? But what did we do? We came together, we stood tall, we stood strong and we faced the challenge head on.

My man, your COVID protocols killed so many people, your state lost congressional districts. Even Bill Maher torched you for handling the pandemic wrong while crediting Ron DeSantis for being more science-based and level-headed. You don’t need to be a doctor to know that a highly contagious virus will spread like wildfire through nursing homes:

… the ex-governor came under fire for his handling of the crisis following a March 2020 directive that admitted thousands of COVID patients into the state’s nursing homes. Critics have blamed the move for as many as 15,000 nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Yet, Cuomo’s a Democrat; he can lie with impunity. He just needs to keep his hands to himself this time.