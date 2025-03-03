WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had a One-Word Response to This Fake News Piece About Trump & Russia

This article might be fake news: there’s a memo going around indicating that the Trump administration doesn’t consider Russian cyber threats to be a top concern. Cue all the liberal media’s favorite narratives about Trump, Russia, and collusion, right? They’re running the same failed playbook. The public have mostly ignored this nonsense because it was debunked thoroughly.

The Guardian’s entire story is based on an alleged memo that the Trump Administration never issued and the Guardian refuses to let us see or tell us the date of said memo. https://t.co/fpc2VxwHyI — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 3, 2025

This is garbage. The memo referenced in the Guardian’s “reporting” is not from the Trump Administration, which is quite inconvenient to the Guardian’s preferred narrative.@CISAgov remains committed to addressing all cyber threats to US Critical Infrastructure, including from… https://t.co/48muPFoRfm — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 1, 2025

Now, we have a story about some memo that didn’t include Russia as part of a cyber threat assessment, which means, in the liberal mind, that the Trump administration doesn’t think Moscow is a threat. There’s only one problem: the Trump administration didn’t draft this memo, and it was rightly called out as “trash” by officials at the Department of Homeland Security (via The Guardian):

The Trump administration has publicly and privately signaled that it does not believe Russia represents a cyber threat against US national security or critical infrastructure, marking a radical departure from longstanding intelligence assessments. The shift in policy could make the US vulnerable to hacking attacks by Russia, experts warned, and appeared to reflect the warming of relations between Donald Trump and Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. Two recent incidents indicate the US is no longer characterizing Russia as a cybersecurity threat. […] A recent memo at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) set out new priorities for the agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security and monitors cyber threats against US critical infrastructure. The new directive set out priorities that included China and protecting local systems. It did not mention Russia. A person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity said analysts at the agency were verbally informed that they were not to follow or report on Russian threats, even though this had previously been a main focus for the agency. The person said work that was being done on something “Russia-related” was in effect “nixed”. “Russia and China are our biggest adversaries. With all the cuts being made to different agencies, a lot of cybersecurity personnel have been fired. Our systems are not going to be protected and our adversaries know this,” the person said. The person added: “People are saying Russia is winning. Putin is on the inside now.”

“Unbelievable,” wrote White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in response to this piece of fiction.

It’s articles like this that have eroded the media’s credibility. It’s a shame. I respect The Guardian slightly because, unlike the Associated Press, The New York Times, Reuters, and others—they admit they have a left-wing bias. They don’t hide it, as you can see, and they sometimes cover stories that are not touched here in the States. Still, that doesn’t mean they’re immune from the Russian delusion virus that’s infected the rest of the legacy press.

The memo isn’t even from the Trump administration and might not exist. Who wants to bet we have another ‘Killian document’ circus here.