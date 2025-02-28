A Fox News Host Had the Perfect Response to Chuck Todd's Unnecessary Swipe at Him

I had no clue that Chuck Todd, formerly of NBC News, had beef with Fox News’ Bret Baier. Maybe it’s true. Maybe Toddy was having a bad day, but his swipe at the Fox News host was beyond unnecessary.

Todd is one of many liberal hosts, reporters, and staffers who are being put through the shredder during the second Trump presidency. These folks have been put out to pasture for numerous reasons. Some are leaving on their own, others are being fired, and all of this happened once President Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency exposed the lunacy at USAID and shut it down. Millions were being diverted to liberal outlets.

At RedState, Bonchie wrote about Todd’s outburst and how Baier handled it with graceful brutality, speaking with Semafor’s Ben Smith:

Chuck Todd recently took a shot at Bret Baier while appearing on "The Bulwark" podcast, claiming the Fox News anchor has become "like Sean Hannity" and is just worried about his next "tee time with the president." Todd finished by mocking Baier, saying, "I hope he enjoys it." The outburst came under the guise of the former NBC News anchor having "given up" on cable news as a source of information, apparently completely unaware of his well-earned reputation as a left-wing partisan hack. […] Sometimes, you can cut someone down to size without even raising your voice. Chuck Todd is currently unemployed (at least in holding a serious journalist position) and is spending his time crying on "The Bulwark" podcast while Bret Baier is interviewing world leaders. Who's walking the line of "being a journalist" again, and who's just mouthing off for some anti-Trump website's enjoyment?

.@BretBaier responds to comments from @chucktodd: "I don't know what promoted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the U.K. Prime Minister today. So, I don't know what he's doing." pic.twitter.com/t4gCYSF1T3 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 27, 2025

SMITH: And you take a fair amount of heat for this. Chuck Todd, a, I don't know, ex-friend of yours said, "I thought he actually cared about being a journalist first and wanting to walk that line, and now he just wants to have tee time with the president." BAIER: Yeah, that's interesting. I don't know what prompted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the UK prime minister today. I don't know what he's doing.

Damn.