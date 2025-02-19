WaPo Embarrasses Itself With This Headline About Ukraine

The Washington Post has updated its headline, but the Internet lasts forever. It was also included in their initial email blast. The president torched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today, calling him a dictator because he canceled elections. The initial headline was predictable: “Trump, without evidence, accuses Zelensky of being a ‘Dictator without Elections’ — echoing rhetoric from Russia."

Advertisement

In a post Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump went on to describe Zelensky as “a Dictator without Elections,” who was soon going to lose his country. The comment was immediately the top of the news in Russian media outlets. The attack by Trump and the rare show of political unity it elicited from some of Zelensky’s fiercest domestic critics came as Keith Kellogg, Trump’s new envoy for Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Kyiv. The day before, fellow Trump officials broke a long policy of nonengagement with Russia, meeting for talks in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine. […] Zelensky’s popularity has fallen from sky-high levels at the start of the war as the conflict has ground on. Elections were supposed to be held in 2024, but Ukrainian law says voting cannot happen during martial law. Holding a fair election that meets international standards would be nearly impossible with at least a fifth of the country occupied by Russia, millions of Ukrainians living outside the country and tens of thousands of others deployed to fight.

Way to move the goalposts there, folks.

Without evidence? CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported on canceling Ukraine’s elections. BBC reported that Zelensky remained in office despite his term expiring. The best is that some publications defended the cancellation of elections. The point is the evidence that Zelensky did this could scale Everest. Still, the media, ever so stupid, decided to keep running with the “without evidence” narrative until they got their faces smashed in—this was an easy trap to avoid, kids.

Trump knows the media will do this, knowing the result will be the continued chipping away of the institution’s credibility, which’s already shot with most voters, especially after the Russian collusion hoax, COVID, and the Hunter Biden laptop.