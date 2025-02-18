Trump Fulfills Another Campaign Promise With Latest Executive Order
Trump to Purge All Biden-Era US Attorneys

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 6:45 PM
Pool via AP

It’s not entirely shocking, though the liberal media is for sure going to a meltdown. There will likely be segments devoted to the latest announcement from President Donald J. Trump regarding his latest renovation move at the Department of Justice: All Biden-era US Attorneys will be shown the door. The president is not going to allow ‘holdover cancer’ hamstring his second presidency the way it hampered things during his first:

Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining “Biden Era” U.S. Attorneys. We must “clean house” IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY! 

These people are supposed to tender their resignations, so this is making light of something routine. Yet, with the media and the Democrats all huffy about Trump initiating spending cuts, you know there’s going to be some half-cocked host that foams at the mouth. The only problem is that Democrats and their liberal media allies have yet to check the polling. What Trump is doing regarding the Department of Government's Efficiency is popular, even with Democrats. They like the 'break stuff' mentality.

I mean, we had this get hurled at us today; no shock that it was on MSNBC and from NBC News analyst Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI agent: 

