VIP
The Left’s Climate Grift Is Being Exposed
The Entry to the Oval Office Has New Decor
Here's a Funny Thread About Another Anti-Trump Narrative That's Totally Disintegrated
Wait, That's How the Judge Who Ruled Against Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Got...
Trump's Immigration Policies Have Already Had a Massive Impact on the Border
Federal Judge Blocks Another Trump Executive Order
State Attorney General Sues Starbucks Over DEI Practices
Democrat Robert Garcia Is Doubling Down on Insulting Elon Musk
A Student With Ties to Hamas Is at Georgetown Graduate School
Read the Allegations Against Kathy Hochul and Letitia James
VIP
These Are the States Suing DOGE
Ilhan Omar Isn't the Only 'Squad' Member Helping Illegals Avoid Deportation
Is This Why Planned Parenthood Scrubbed Their Instagram Account?
Ouch: ICE Brutally Fact-Checks Journos
Tipsheet

Reports: Multiple People Shot at Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 14, 2025 3:45 PM
Townhall Media

The good news is that this shooting isn’t as catastrophic as the one that spoiled the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. As Eagles fans celebrated their second Super Bowl, avenging the brutal loss against Kansas City in Super Bowl 57, shots rang out. 

Advertisement

Details are scarce, but at least two people were injured. We don’t have any reports of fatalities. The suspect reportedly wore a gray Eagles jersey, which does nothing to narrow the suspect pool. Around 1 million people reportedly gathered for the event (via CBS News): 

Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Friday as crowds gathered throughout the city to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX victory parade. 

Police said the shooting happened at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets on Friday. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, or what the status of the victims are at this time. 

Philadelphia is brimming with crowds of Eagles fans who have come far and wide to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Chopper 3 was over the area where the shooting happened Friday afternoon. 

Recommended

Is This Why Planned Parenthood Scrubbed Their Instagram Account? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Again, it’s not good that there was a shooting, obviously, but it doesn’t appear to be the mayhem that ensued in Kansas City last year, where 40 people were injured, 22 of which sustained gunshots. One person, local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed. 

We’ll keep you updated.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Planned Parenthood Scrubbed Their Instagram Account? Rebecca Downs
Read the Allegations Against Kathy Hochul and Letitia James Mia Cathell
We Are Totally Going to Crush the Democrats' Puny Lawfare Offensive Kurt Schlichter
Wait, That's How the Judge Who Ruled Against Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Got Confirmed? Matt Vespa
Ouch: ICE Brutally Fact-Checks Journos Guy Benson
Democrat Robert Garcia Is Doubling Down on Insulting Elon Musk Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why Planned Parenthood Scrubbed Their Instagram Account? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement