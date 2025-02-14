Reports: Multiple People Shot at Eagles Super Bowl Parade

The good news is that this shooting isn’t as catastrophic as the one that spoiled the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. As Eagles fans celebrated their second Super Bowl, avenging the brutal loss against Kansas City in Super Bowl 57, shots rang out.

Multiple people sh*t at Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade.



1 million people were expected to attend Friday’s parade and ceremony, but more showed up.



Some were so drunk they vomited.



Then sh*ts were fired. Police are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey. pic.twitter.com/Z8DjEE2yo5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2025

Details are scarce, but at least two people were injured. We don’t have any reports of fatalities. The suspect reportedly wore a gray Eagles jersey, which does nothing to narrow the suspect pool. Around 1 million people reportedly gathered for the event (via CBS News):

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot during the Eagles Super Bowl celebration parade during a dispute



📌#Philadelphia | #Pennsylvania



At this time, numerous police officers are on the scene after a shooting during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration parade, where… pic.twitter.com/23yuDwsOgB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2025

Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Friday as crowds gathered throughout the city to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX victory parade. Police said the shooting happened at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets on Friday. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, or what the status of the victims are at this time. Philadelphia is brimming with crowds of Eagles fans who have come far and wide to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Chopper 3 was over the area where the shooting happened Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Two people have been struck by gunfire at the Eagles Championship Parade



🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/v5mB6QDvxd — The Philly Times 📰 (@the_phi_times) February 14, 2025

BREAKING: 2 shot at Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl paradehttps://t.co/0FyHLtvvis — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 14, 2025

Again, it’s not good that there was a shooting, obviously, but it doesn’t appear to be the mayhem that ensued in Kansas City last year, where 40 people were injured, 22 of which sustained gunshots. One person, local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed.

We’ll keep you updated.