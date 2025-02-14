Two Independent Journalists Took a Blowtorch to the 'Censorship Industrial Complex'
Tipsheet

Ohio Dems Want to Regulate Ejaculation. Yeah, This State Is Going to Be Red Forever.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 14, 2025 6:50 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What the hell is this? I get why Ohio Democrats are doing this, trying to be cute with the whole ‘regulate our bodies’ narrative that no one cared about in 2024. Abortion and female voters did not save Democrats, who obsess over the weirdest issues that will keep this party in the political wilderness. I’m not complaining—it’s just funny that we were the ones who were framed as being ‘weird,’ specifically Vice President JD Vance. Again, when you dug just a little, it was Tim Walz and the rest of the Democrats who proved to be the aberrant clowns of the 2024 cycle. And now, this bill targeting ejaculating males only reinforces that Democrats are unserious, leaderless, rudderless, and without a central message (via Newsweek): 

A bill proposed to the Ohio statehouse will make male ejaculation without intent to have a baby, a fineable offense of up to $10,000.

The bill has been proposed by State Representatives Anita Somani and Tristan Rader, who wrote it to point out what they see as the absurdity of rules that control women's bodies but do not control men's. It has not been formally introduced to the House Floor yet. 

Per Somani and Rader, men would face a $1,000 first offense, $5,000 second offense, and $10,000 subsequent offense fine to "discharge semen or genetic material without intent to fertilize an embryo." 

To the shock of no one, this bill is dead on arrival. The fact that it was even put forward is an embarrassment. However you feel about abortion, it does deal with ending human life. This bill is about sperm and regulating it, which is creepy, weird, and all sorts of ‘WTF.’ 

The Republicans are focusing on reducing regulations, getting a budget passed, bringing down the cost of living, getting our fiscal house in order with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency, re-establishing primacy aboard, and bringing back the excellent job-creating and investing climate under the first Trump presidency. 

Democrats in Ohio are obsessed with sperm. They want to establish the sperm police. What a bunch of weirdos. 

Please keep doing this, Democrats. You’re only working to help the GOP have a generational grip on power.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

