
Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 12, 2025 7:00 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House signed a directive for government agencies to cooperate with the Department of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk was in the Oval Office for the signing with his son, which likely made liberals’ blood boil. Yet, one outlet was not in the room: the Associated Press.  

Why?  

Well, they’re continuing to refer to the Gulf of America by its old name, the Gulf of Mexico. There’s already enough fake news press around. They could grab the notes from their colleagues. The statement from AP is hilarious: 

The White House Correspondents Association called the incident “unacceptable.” 

Cry more.   

Keep treating these guys like garbage. 

***

As for lower court rulings on DOGE's activities, Trump said he'd follow the rulings but appeal. So, we can nix the constitutional crisis nonsense that's been spewing from the colleagues of the AP. I still think Trump should ignore these anti-DOGE rulings. They're not legal opinions. It's lefty judges whining that Trump is doing what he promised to do.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

