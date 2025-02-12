Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday

The White House signed a directive for government agencies to cooperate with the Department of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk was in the Oval Office for the signing with his son, which likely made liberals’ blood boil. Yet, one outlet was not in the room: the Associated Press.

Why?

Well, they’re continuing to refer to the Gulf of America by its old name, the Gulf of Mexico. There’s already enough fake news press around. They could grab the notes from their colleagues. The statement from AP is hilarious:

LOL: The Trump White House kicked out the Associated Press from an event because they’re using the outdated term “Gulf of Mexico” to refer to the Gulf of America.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/UOGI5TEejT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2025

Today our @AP White House reporter was denied access to the Oval Office because the Associated Press recognizes the international body of water on our southern coastline as the Gulf of Mexico, while acknowledging President Donald Trump's order to rename it the Gulf of America.… — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) February 11, 2025

The Associated Press says the Trump administration barred its reporters from an Oval Office event for refusing to use “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico” in its coverage. — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) February 11, 2025

White House Correspondents' Association says the Trump administration's barring of an AP reporter today is "unacceptable" — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) February 11, 2025

The White House Correspondents Association called the incident “unacceptable.”

Cry more.

Keep treating these guys like garbage.

As for lower court rulings on DOGE's activities, Trump said he'd follow the rulings but appeal. So, we can nix the constitutional crisis nonsense that's been spewing from the colleagues of the AP. I still think Trump should ignore these anti-DOGE rulings. They're not legal opinions. It's lefty judges whining that Trump is doing what he promised to do.