BREAKING: An American Is Coming Home From a Russian Prison
Trump Holds the Line on Gaza Ahead of Hosting the King of Jordan
Thanks to DOGE, These Four FEMA Workers Have Been Fired. Here's Why.
Jordan's King Abdullah Appears Open to Trump's Gaza Relocation Plan, but There are...
Steve Bannon Pleads Guilty in New York 'We Build the Wall' Case
Vance Visits East Palestine, Promising to Be 'Honest and Transparent'
CNN Caught Up in Different Sides of 'Constitutional Crisis' Argument
Trump's Border Czar Has Some Harsh Words for Pope Francis
VIP
Another Grisly Grime, Another 'Sanctuary' Jurisdiction
Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow
This Broadcasting Company Just Eliminated Its DEI Department
VIP
What Do Americans Think of Transgender Service Members? Here’s What a New Poll...
Chuck Schumer Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Post on Whistleblowers
No, JD Vance Criticizing a Judge's Decision Is Not a 'Constitutional Crisis'
Tipsheet

Did You Catch Elon Musk's Change to His Twitter Account? CNN Did and the Results Were Glorious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 11, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Elon Musk decided to grow a pair to mess with the media, and they took the bait. The man helming the Department of Government Efficiency at the behest of President Donald J. Trump changed his Twitter handle to “Harry Bolz,” and CNN’s segment on it was pure gold. It’s comedy:

Advertisement

Musk and others were commenting on a series of district court rulings aiming for the DOGE cuts and the general audit of Washington, which President Trump should ignore. But CNN actually said it on-air, which makes it more satisfying. The media should be mocked since they have zero sense of self-awareness or credibility left after years of attacking Trump. Blood is now in the water. Time to feast.

Recommended

Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Advertisement

UPDATE: Elon changed his name back. It was fun while it lasted.  

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Former Dem Donor Drops More Damning Allegations About the Biden Presidency Matt Vespa
Trump's Border Czar Has Some Harsh Words for Pope Francis Madeline Leesman
CNN Caught Up in Different Sides of 'Constitutional Crisis' Argument Rebecca Downs
Elon Musk Reminds How KJP Lied About FEMA Funds Rebecca Downs
Thanks to DOGE, These Four FEMA Workers Have Been Fired. Here's Why. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Advertisement