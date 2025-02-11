Did You Catch Elon Musk's Change to His Twitter Account? CNN Did and the Results Were Glorious

Elon Musk decided to grow a pair to mess with the media, and they took the bait. The man helming the Department of Government Efficiency at the behest of President Donald J. Trump changed his Twitter handle to “Harry Bolz,” and CNN’s segment on it was pure gold. It’s comedy:

Advertisement

You can't make this up.



CNN's Dana Bash — in a very somber and serious tone — reports that @elonmusk has "adopted the alias...Harry Bōlz..."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/HIhiWEL24M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2025

Made them say my name 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/bSTHB9ttVa — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

pic.twitter.com/3qYG73IPom — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 11, 2025

🥜 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

Elon Musk changed his name to Harry Bolz on Twitter and now @cnn is covering it as news. Watch this clip. The legacy media is totally dead, they primarily exist now to be mocked online by everyone with a functional brain: pic.twitter.com/er5N5XQ938 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2025

Musk and others were commenting on a series of district court rulings aiming for the DOGE cuts and the general audit of Washington, which President Trump should ignore. But CNN actually said it on-air, which makes it more satisfying. The media should be mocked since they have zero sense of self-awareness or credibility left after years of attacking Trump. Blood is now in the water. Time to feast.

Big Ball Trolling — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) February 11, 2025

“Judicial dicktatorship is wrong!” – Harry Bōlz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

News anchors preparing to say “Big Balls” and “Harry Bōlz” with a straight face on TV pic.twitter.com/bPTTpMdsiM — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 11, 2025

UPDATE: Elon changed his name back. It was fun while it lasted.